Walmart Mass Shooting Doesn't Fit the Narrative, so Democrats Change Their Blame Game

A Walmart manager shot at least nine fellow employees Tuesday in Chesapeake, Va., leaving four wounded and at least six dead. The miscreant is believed to have killed himself as well but is not mentioned in the fatality count.

President Biden was quick to climb atop the bodies and call for more gun reform.

“This year, I signed the most significant gun reform in a generation, but that is not nearly enough,” Biden squawked. “We must take greater action.”

Two Virginia Democrats, state Sen. Louise Lucas (18th district), and Rep. Bobby Scott (3rd district), called for an end to “gun violence” rather than some flavor of hatred. You know what that means: the shooter wasn’t an “angry white man.”

Fox 3 is reporting that the shooter is Andre Bing, pictured in the video above. Police have confirmed the shooter used a handgun, not an AR-15. Police officials have stated the shooter was “not familiar” with law enforcement.

The carnage took place minutes after late-shift workers had punched in for work. Bing allegedly started shooting in the break room, where he shot his first victim, a woman, in the head. He then allegedly moved to the supermarket section of the store.

The Walmart shooting took place days after a non-binary individual blazed up a gay club in Colorado Springs, Colo. Our own Matt Margolis wrote about that incident Wednesday.

The Walmart is still an active investigation scene, and police have asked people to avoid the area.