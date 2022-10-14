Sex, Blackmail, and Video Tape: Lauren Boebert's Challenger Adam Frisch Stepped in it Big Time

Sexual congress is likely the only congress Democrat Adam Frisch will get to enjoy.

Breitbart snagged a tasty exclusive story that gets wilder as you read it.

Adam Frisch, the Democrat challenging Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert for her seat this November, thought a storage unit was a safe place to sleep with his mistress.

JOKE-O-RAMA! Insert your own “storing his unit” chuckle here.

What Frisch didn’t know was that a video camera was recording his arrival and that of his married mistresses. Even worse, the man who owns the facility, Todd Gardner, is someone Frisch would eventually try to put out of business. Get that popcorn ready.

Gardner claims he recognized Frisch and the woman when they arrived separately one day at his storage facility, but couldn’t figure out why the two had met in his parking lot prior to going into the woman’s storage unit together.

Gardner described what happened next:

I thought it was very odd. I parked the pickup and I went upstairs and grabbed my set of keys because there were two floors of storage units and I said, ‘gee I wonder what’s going on?’ I went and walked through our lower level because you can hear up to the upper level through the vents and I didn’t hear any noise. I went upstairs and was talking to my general manager about it and said, ‘why don’t you go look?’ My general manager went and checked and she initially didn’t see anything and so I said, ‘oh why don’t you go do another one?’ My general manager went and did another walk-through and saw a door that was cracked. We knew the storage unit number that was rented and the door was cracked and my general manager opened the door and my general manager saw Adam having sex with the woman that rented the storage unit. My general manager came back upstairs and came running into the office and was red and laughing hysterically. We continued to laugh hysterically in the office for quite some time. I called a few of my buddies and they got a laugh out of it. Sex in a storage unit? Who wouldn’t?

Gardner, in a taped interview, then fully admits to using the video to blackmail Frisch—who at the time was on the Aspen City Council—to get him to change his vote regarding a spendy transportation deal that would put Gardner’s cab company out of business.

“It absolutely was blackmail,” Gardner spilled his guts to Breitbart News. “I’m a straight shooter. Was it the right thing to do? No, it probably wasn’t the right thing to do. Was it a necessary thing to do based on the situation and me fighting for our survival and the fact that the city was trying to totally go above and beyond any purview they had to put me out of business basically? It was my fight for survival. I made a choice, just like Adam made a choice to sleep with the woman in the storage unit. I made a choice to use the information I had for my benefit.”

FACT-O-RAMA! There are currently 35 “adult” videos on P*rnhub.com that appear when searching the words “storage unit.”

Gardner didn’t use his bawdy info until a year later when the town of Aspen was looking into a partnership with the app-based taxi company Lyft, which Frisch was planning to vote for.

This deal would be bad for Gardner’s cab business. He sent Frisch an email asking him to reconsider his vote. His email ended ominously with, “And I’ve attached a short video clip from our security system you might be interested in.”

Frisch was quick to respond via email with, “I’ve been working with staff about my concerns that I think overlap with yours, other transportation providers, and some in general public about the city subsidies.”

In other words, has was about to flip-flop. Gardner began publicly opposing the deal he once supported.

“He [Frisch] went to survival mode,” Gardner stated. “Politically, he’s pretty savvy. He came out and worked hard lobbying against it. He was very vocal out there lobbying against it and showing up to meetings.”

Frisch even began bootlicking updating Gardner with his attempts to squash the deal.

Then, on January 21, 2019, the Aspen Times reported that the Lyft deal was dead. The threat to Gardner’s cab company was gone. He won.

Then why come out and spill the beans now? Politics.

Gardner, who calls himself a Libertarian, is not a fan of Boebert or Frisch but considers Frisch to be the greater danger to the country.

“My only horse in this race is a vote in the House,” Gardner stated. “We are losing this country and we cannot continue down this path of losing. My only interest in getting this out there is one. Adam is a piece of crap and all he’s going to do is go to Washington and screw more women. But I just don’t want to see the conservative party lose another vote. We need the vote. Adam is a rubber stamp for the left.”