'Nobody F***s with a Biden'? Really? Roll the Tape.

President Biden was caught on a hot mike pretending once again he is Chuck Norris in adult diapers.

JOKE-O-RAMA! “Mr. President, what kind of underwear do you prefer?” Biden says, “Depends.”

This isn’t the first time *President Biden tried to flex the jellyfish he calls a bicep. We all remember when he pretended he wanted to take President Trump “behind the gym” (not gonna lie, I always thought that sounded a little gay).

Biden also angrily challenged an Iowa man to a push-up contest.

“And if you want to check my shape, let’s do push-ups together here, man,” Biden snapped. “Let’s run. Let’s do whatever you want to do.”

That last line also sounds a little fruity-loops to me as well.

Here is Biden’s latest tragic attempt at sounding like a macho, macho man (language warning):

Biden CAUGHT on a hot mic: "Nobody f**ks with a Biden." Who the hell does he think he is?! pic.twitter.com/XLRzKIFa1D — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) October 6, 2022

So let’s take a look and see who has successfully “f***ed with a Biden” and come out on top.

1. Stairs

Joe fought the stairs and the stairs won. But like a true Democrat, he failed upward. Watch the death grip he keeps on the handrail as he tumbles for ya.

2. His Bike

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden’s handlers think a pair of aviators will make the dinosaur-in-chief look cool. Wanna know what looks “lit” to the kids these days? Not having their leader falling off a bike that isn’t even moving. He actually had one foot on the ground before taking a closer look at the pavement.

One hero actually added the spot of el Presidente’s (he was raised in a Puerto Rican neighborhood, remember?) plunge on Google Maps.

Someone put the spot where Biden fell off his bike on Google maps! 😆 pic.twitter.com/7FLsJlbOZp — David Croom – (ツ) (@dailycallout) July 19, 2022

3. OPEC

Biden, who is a fossil himself, ironically warned he would end fossil fuels and proceeded to do so. Inflation jumped, and the economy collapsed. The flailing lizard person went to the Middle East to beg for more oil. OPEC took him behind the gym (not in a gay way) and laughed at him. Biden decided he’d try to stave off a midterm mauling by releasing oil from our strategic reserves. Now that those reserves are almost kaput, Biden once again asked OPEC to produce more oil. In a humiliating example of elder abuse, OPEC decided to cut oil production by a whopping 2 million barrels a day. Tighten your belts; it’s going to be an ugly winter. Winner by knockout: OPEC.

4. Words

Biden can’t speak. Here is a montage of some of his greatest misses. YouTube is full of examples that aren’t in the tweet below. The man can’t talk. Words are his Achilles’ heel, the same one he bruised falling off his bike.

Joe Biden can't even speak English let alone having him try to speak Spanish. pic.twitter.com/mXu30LsovT — David Jumper (@DavidJumper8) September 26, 2022

5. Flatulence: Brandon Lets Go and Rips a Royal Tail Wind

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Biden’s first trip abroad was a national embarrassment. During his first meeting with the Pope, rumors spread that Joe pooped his socks. Whether that is true or not, we do know that he did float an air biscuit zeppelin while talking to Camilla, Queen Consort, who was then the Duchess of Cornwall. As Camilla reportedly put it, it seems as though Biden’s a**-gaffe was one to remember.

“It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,” a source reported. “Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.”

6. The Invisible Man

Biden wrapped up a speech a while back and immediately went to shake hands with… no one. Watch him stick his hand out and turn as though his invisible friend is ghosting him. This is one “L” out of many the world has witnessed.

The fun thing about these presidential disasters is that Joe is responsible for them. Even Joe f***s with Joe and wins.

Biden should focus less on pretending to be Charles Bronson and more on trying harder to walk, talk, and not drop a crab cake in his pants while talking to the pope.

We could list way more of the things that “f***ed with a Biden” and won. This is just a start.

Let’s wrap up with a history of Biden making faux pas on hot mikes.