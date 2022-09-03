BREAKING: Pilot Who Threatened to Crash Plane Into Walmart Is in Custody

A man in a stolen twin-engine 1987 Beech King Air model C90A airplane has been flying around Tupelo, Miss. threatening to crash into a local Walmart on West Main St. Police have evacuated the entire area. Nearby roads and a Dodge’s Eatery were closed as well.

There are few details other than that the unidentified pilot is said to be an employee at the local Tupelo Regional Airport and that the police were notified of the situation at around 5 am Saturday.

FACT-O-RAMA! The maximum range of a Beech Air King C90A is roughly 1,125 nautical miles.

TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main. Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. pic.twitter.com/ycJJcartYQ — SuperTalk Mississippi (@supertalk) September 3, 2022

The pilot of the stolen plane has allegedly landed in a field. His name is said to be Cory Patterson, and he is reported to be uninjured and in police custody. The police did not give a motive behind the pilot’s threats but agreed to release more information “when appropriate.”

BREAKING: Pilot threatening to crash plane into Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, police say pic.twitter.com/znMlDj5M2N — BNO News (@BNONews) September 3, 2022

Multiple sources have confirmed the plane is down in a field in Ashland. The pilot, Cory Patterson, is alive. The status of the plane is unknown. pic.twitter.com/tTV10Euevs — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 3, 2022

