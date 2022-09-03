News & Politics

BREAKING: Pilot Who Threatened to Crash Plane Into Walmart Is in Custody

By Kevin Downey Jr. Sep 03, 2022 11:58 AM ET
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

A man in a stolen twin-engine 1987 Beech King Air model C90A airplane has been flying around Tupelo, Miss. threatening to crash into a local Walmart on West Main St. Police have evacuated the entire area. Nearby roads and a Dodge’s Eatery were closed as well.

There are few details other than that the unidentified pilot is said to be an employee at the local Tupelo Regional Airport and that the police were notified of the situation at around 5 am Saturday.

FACT-O-RAMA! The maximum range of a Beech Air King C90A is roughly 1,125 nautical miles.

The pilot of the stolen plane has allegedly landed in a field. His name is said to be Cory Patterson, and he is reported to be uninjured and in police custody. The police did not give a motive behind the pilot’s threats but agreed to release more information “when appropriate.”

This story will be updated as becomes necessary.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey, Jr. Is a comedian and columnist. When he isn't writing or performing on stage he is collecting surf records and perhaps practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment, the Atomic Bunker, looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale.

Tags: CONSERVATISM
TRENDING
Editor's Choice