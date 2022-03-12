Attacking the Florida Bill Is the Commies' Latest Attempt to Have Sex With Your Kids

The left wants to sexualize kids as young as four years old and if you disagree with that wicked plan you’re apparently “anti-gay.” Are these clowns sure that’s the approach they want to take?

It’s an old trick used by desperate degenerates to get what they want. Over the years the left has certainly mastered the “agree with us or you’re a (insert minority)-o-phobe” approach. And in the past it has worked on some people, I’m sure. But to suggest that anyone who doesn’t want very young kids indoctrinated with sex and gender ideology is “anti-gay” is, frankly, wretched and vile. Par for the progressive course.

FACT-O-RAMA! No one cares if you’re gay, now stop pushing your narrative on young kids who still believe in Santa Claus.

Remember the good ole days when the LGBT people just wanted to be “treated fairly?” They have that now, but it’s not enough. Now they want to brainwash our kids with gay GAY GAY! Relax, you useful idiots — young kids will grow up and figure out who they are. They don’t need drag queens pushing hyper-sexualized narratives at them when they’re five years old. Hey, lefties, leave those kids alone!

The Florida bill everyone is talking about is HB1557. Far-left whack jobs are calling it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, because nothing gets a man in a dress angrier — or happier — than another opportunity to play the victim.

Related: DeSantis Goes Beast Mode on Woke Culture, Disney, and the Media Lies About the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

I’ve read all seven pages of the most recent version of CS/CS/HB1557 and suggest you do the same. That way, you can pummel your bolshie sister-in-law with facts when she and her milksop boyfriend spit-scream “YOU’RE A B-B-B-BIGOT” all over your Easter dinner table.

Until then, I’ll show you the line that the cream-puffs are getting their Underoos in a bundle over.

PG 4 , Line 97 3. Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.

Nowhere does it say “don’t say ‘gay.'” In fact, the word “gay” doesn’t appear anywhere in the entire bill. The line simply ascertains something that we shouldn’t have to ascertain: don’t bombard kids aged four to seven years old with your sick, lefty “nothing matters but skin color and chosen gender” narrative that keeps blue-haired Antifa milksops up at night.

Related: Step Aside, Trans People, The Left has a New Mission: Normalizing Pedophilia

The truth is, parents have the right to raise their kids how they want and an obligation to raise them into respectful, successful, law-abiding citizens, and the lefties hate that. In my opinion, they hate it for two reasons: they want to destroy the nuclear family and they want to normalize pedophilia.

Coincidentally, both of those objectives are found in the 45 communist goals (as read into the Congressional record in 1963) for the take-over of the United States. (The word “pedophilia” doesn’t appear in the 45 goals, but I’m pretty sure it falls under the word “degeneracy.”)

# 26 Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.” # 40 Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce.

FACT-O-RAMA! When I was in Kindergarten I thought squirrels killed people. By the third grade, I wanted to be Gordie Howe. I didn’t care about the men in dresses hanging out in Detroit’s Cafe Gigi.

The pinkos need to demolish the nuclear family in order to promote sexual degeneracy to kids. It’s that simple. You pesky, concerned, domestic terrorist parents are just in the way. And from the leftist’s point of view, you need to go, for two reasons that I can see:

Reason # 1: The left can’t indoctrinate your kids and program them into good little commies if parents have control over what their kids are learning.

Reason # 2: The pinkos can’t make pedophilia normal without getting shot by a kid’s parents.

Check out this wonderful article by journalist Kelly Offield;

Marxist theorists observed that sexual promiscuity education for children at young ages destabilized them. Furthermore, they noticed that this destablization worked in their favor. Destabilization and the early loss of innocence results in the destruction of the family unit. Destabilized children tend to stray from the authority of their parents and often turn to the state or other institutions for “parenting”. We could refer to this tactic as something other than manipulative psychology, but Marxism is what it is and should not be sugar-coated.

Comrade Lenin couldn’t have said it better himself. (Did I just assume Lenin’s gender? WOAH!)

Offield continues,

The Bolshevik Marxists and the Frankfurt School that they created (which directly lead to Critical Theories) explicitly states that if children are oversexualized to such an extent that it causes psychological harm to them, then the Marxist agenda will benefit. These people are admitting to sexually harming children for their own percieved notion of the greater good. I’m not arguing that a random teacher who is complicit in this new sexual education is a pedophile. I’m arguing that the Marxists principles that lead to this dilemma are pedophile(ish) principles for doing so.

Some of you are probably thinking, “I don’t know, KDJ, you really like to yammer on about commies and pedos, but I’m not seeing why you think the lefty prags want to make pedophilia normal.”

I’m glad you I brought that up. Let’s not forget about the New York professor who argued that it’s okay to have sex with kids as young as one year old.

🚨🚨🚨 Professor says an adult wanting to have sex with a kid is accepted as being wrong but “it’s not obvious to me that it is in fact wrong” pic.twitter.com/ygC5nuHDNa — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

Not to mention the transgender professor’s assistant at Dominion University who wrote a whole book about normalizing pedophilia.

These are not the only two out there. Our nation has pro-pedo lefties for days.

FACT-O-RAMA! Pedophiles are like rodents: for every one you see, there are at least six more. #D-CON

What Have We Learned?

We have learned that sexualizing kids is a Marxist approach to separating them from their parents. We have learned that sickos on the left are trying to normalize pedophilia. We also learned that if you disapprove of all this, you’re somehow “anti-gay.”

Would you like to know a great way to make this nation “anti-gay?” Push your “chick with a d**k” narrative on young kids and watch their parents explode.

Everyone is getting along fine. Stay home and enjoy the acceptance you’ve wanted for decades. You complained about Christian parents sending their kids to “gay conversion camp;” now keep your LGBT narrative out of schools. Easy-peasy.

Don’t let the commies silence PJ Media, sexualize your kids, and take them away from you. Become a VIP Member NOW! Use promo code DOWNEY and save a few cents for your gas tank. You’ll need it.