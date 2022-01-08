A Pandemic of The Uneducated: COVID "Logic" From the left

Omicron is the Stephen Baldwin of the China flu family. People say, “Aw, how cute,” and then no one really expects much.

Hospitalizations and deaths from omicron are low. How low? Hard to say. The mainstream media is being pretty tight-lipped about that. The number could be lower than 100 worldwide. Like, way lower.

But the liberal panic is in full throttle, despite the lack of deaths. Get the vax or you’re gonna kill all the meemaws!

This guy gets it.

If you’re a liberal, omicron is bad for business. How can the pinkos paralyze us with fear and keep voting by mail as an option for the 2022 midterms for what everyone is calling a “mild cold?”

They keep screaming, “MORE CASES THAN EVER BEFORE.” But few, if any, are actually dying.

This is bad news for the libs. But that doesn’t keep them from pushing the manic panic button, despite the extreme lack of facts to back up their tizzy.

Fast-Facts:

New York’s governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency before ONE case was discovered in the entire U.S.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is either too stupid to be on the Supreme Court or has a big, fat liar mouth.

New York libraries are closing up shop or limiting when and how you can visit. This, despite knowing since May of 2020 that lockdowns make things WORSE.

Gropey Joe claimed this would be the “winter of severe illness and death” for the unvaccinated. Apparently, COVID never got the Grim Reaper’s invite.

FACT-O-RAMA! Almost twice as many military troops have died of suicide in the last three months than of COVID since the “pandemic” started.

Hochul

As our own Stacey Lennox recently reported, Hochul has since decided to have New York’s COVID experts separate the data of the number of people admitted to the hospital BECAUSE of COVID from the number of people who showed up for something else and tested positive for COVID. Meaning, if you walked into a hospital with a bad case of shaky-leg syndrome, and tested positive for the Wu-Bat Flu, you will no longer be counted as a COVID case. Because for the prior two years, you were considered a COVID case. Welcome to New York!

Weird how she did that RIGHT after we learned that more people have died of COVID under Biden’s tenure than Trump’s, despite roughly 70% of the nation being “vaccinated.” Remember during Trump’s presidency when CNN had a running tally of COVID deaths on their screen 24/7? Funny how that disappeared when Biden took over.

Seems to me that maybe someone is trying to make the Democrats’ COVID numbers look not quite as ghastly in the 2022 midterms. Biden said, again and again, he was “going to defeat the virus.” We now have more COVID cases than at any time in the past two years. Promises made, promises flushed.

Sotomayor

Either the good justice told us a whopper of a lie or she needs to stay out of Pelosi’s liquor cabinet. Here, I’ll let you read what she said.

Those numbers show that omicron is as deadly and causes as much serious disease in the unvaccinated as delta did. We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition and many on ventilators.

Even Fauci hasn’t pulled a Pinocchio move like this. Reminder, this clowntard has a life-long seat on the Supreme Court.

Look at how this dolt wrote that studies indicate omicron isn’t serious, then tells us maybe we shouldn’t believe the studies. Nice job, lickspittle!

What I find truly insane in the membrane are the people scrambling to find a test to see if they have a mild cold. I kinda wonder if it’s now about bragging rights?

“Yeah, I survived the COVID War. I got hit on Omicron Hill.” Who cares? Want a tissue for that sniffle?

Pssst, the U.S. COVID survival rate is up to nearly 99%.

Relax, take some zinc and vitamin D, and stop listening to anyone, even Supreme Court Justice Chicken Little who is telling you the COVID gods are hungry. It’s over.