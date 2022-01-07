Crib Notes for the OTHER Joe Rogan Podcast Everyone Is Talking About, With Dr. Malone

Joe Rogan is quickly becoming something the left fears the most: a truth-teller whom they can’t cancel.

Rogan’s interview with Dr. Malone has caused more of an uproar than his interview with Dr. McCollough. They discuss how the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine could have saved hundreds of millions of lives, but shockingly, people in power fought against using them as an early treatment for COVID-19.

I’ve selected key points and discussions. The entire interview is just over three hours long. I can’t recommend it enough.

You can watch the Malone interview or read the transcript here in its entirety. (Note that there is some over-talking in the transcript, and it can sometimes be confusing to read.)

Please keep in mind, though Malone is a highly respected doctor in his field, this is just one man’s opinion. And please bear in mind that the transcription of the conversation may be inexact.

Who Is Dr. Malone?

He is a noted immunologist and virologist who is credited with inventing mRNA technology while working at the Salk Institute.

Rogan’s podcast featuring Dr. Malone, who was recently booted off Twitter permanently, is causing more of an uproar than his interview with Dr. McCulloch. Malone’s Twitter profile, with over 500,000 followers, was deleted one day before Malone appeared on Rogan’s podcast. Malone was never given a reason for his removal, though Rogan had something to say about it.

Rogan on Malone getting booted from Twitter:

They removed you for not going along with whatever the tech narrative is, because tech clearly has a censorship agenda when it comes to COVID in terms of treatment, in terms of whether or not you are promoting what they would call vaccine; hesitancy — they can ban you for that. They can ban you in their eyes, what they think is a justifiable offense, and they’re doing this. And I don’t know who these people are that are doing this, but they’re doing one of the most important things about you. Reading out your history like that is to one of the most qualified people in the world to talk about vaccines.

Malone:

Whether or not I’m right in everything I say — and I freely admit no one’s perfect, I’m not perfect — that’s one of my core points, is people should think for themselves. I try really hard to give people the information and help them to think, not to tell them what to think. Okay. But the point is, if it’s not okay for me to be part of the conversation, even though I’m pointing out scientific facts that may be inconvenient, then who can be allowed and whether you’re in the camp that says I’m a liar, and I didn’t invent this technology despite the patents, and there’s a whole cohort of that. No one can debate that, dispute that I played a major role in the creation of this tech, and virtually all other voices that have that background have conflicts of interest, financial conflicts of interest. I think I’m the only one that doesn’t. I’m not getting any money out of this. So I think that it starts to touch on some fundamental constitutional principles about rights of free speech.

FAST-FACTS:

Dr. Malone claims to have had COVID twice, refuting Dr. McCullough’s belief we can only get it once.

Dr. Malone claims half a million deaths occurred due to the U.S. government’s blockade of early treatment of people with COVID.

Dr. Malone states that hospitals have a financial incentive when it comes to COVID cases.

Dr. Malone gives examples of doctors being attacked and silenced for advocating for early treatment of COVID.

Dr. Malone claims there are over 140 studies that point to natural immunity being superior to the vaccines.

Omicron symptoms overlap common cold symptoms 100%.

Dr. Malone mentioned a large anti-mandate rally scheduled in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 23.

When purchased in bulk, ivermectin can cost less than .01 cent per dose.

Rogan:

What do you think is going on with the pushback on ivermectin?

Malone:

So it’s not just ivermectin, it’s hydroxychloroquine. And just to put a marker on that, there’s good modeling studies that probably half a million excess deaths have happened in the United States through the intentional blockade of early treatment by the U.S. government. That is familiar, half a million. That is a well documented number. And it’s a combination of hydroxychloroquine. And I remember Mechan now when you ask me why you’re asking me to get into somebody’s head, what I can say as a scientist is what I observe, the behaviors, the actions, the correspondence, these bizarre things like, don’t you know it’s a horse drug, Y’all, which is amazingly pejorative. I live in Virginia. Okay, I can tell you the people around me, I live in a rural county, and I raise horses. That was deeply offensive to use that language in that way. But there’s clearly been an intentional push. And Zeb Zelenko, who’s a buddy, the guy that came out with the original protocols Lanko protocol, and was the one, by the way, that wrote the letter to Trump advocating for hydroxychloroquin. One kind of important to put that together. He’s put together a great little video clip in which he clearly documents the conspiracy between Janet Woodcock and Rick Bright to make it so that physicians could not administer hydroxychloroquin outside of the hospital.

Rogan:

And who is Janet Woodcock? And who’s Rick Bright?

Malone:

Rick Bright was the head of BARDA, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development, which is the group that, for instance, funded the JNJ vaccine and Operation Warp Speed et Cetera. So they’re the big ticket funder in Health and Human Service of by defense products. Janet Woodcock was head of Operation Warp Speed for Drugs, and until very recently, head of the FDA. She is known as the person who kind of gets the credit, let’s say, for the opioid crisis, for her role at the FDA.

Rogan:

So between the two of them, there was some sort of a concerted effort to suppress the use of hydroxychloroquine.

Malone:

Rick Bright, in videotaped testimony, has explicitly spoken about how they conspired to cook a strategy, using emergency use authorization, to make it so that hydroxychloroquine could only be administered in the hospital, which, by the way, is too late for when hydroxy should be used.

Rogan:

And why do they do that?

Malone:

That is what is the unknown. And there’s so many Why’s and How’s behind this? I like to say there’s a stack of stuff that doesn’t make sense. It’s about this high. Now I can’t prove I can’t get into Rick’s head. I know Rick quite well. I don’t know what he’s currently working for the Rockefeller. He did a whistleblower case, and then he left the government. But all I know is they did this. And Rick admits on videotape that he did it. And he States that the reason was that he believed there was no evidence of hydroxychloroquin being useful for this virus. Now that’s false. hydroxychloroquin was known to be effective against SARS-1.

Malone on Ivermectin:

Both ivermectin and hydroxy are on the WHO list of essential medicines. They have been administered for millions and millions of doses. They’re among the safest medicines we know when administered within this acceptable window. Pharmaceutical window. ivermectin is even safer than hydroxy. So Merck coming out out of the blue and saying Ivermectin isn’t safe is really inexplicable now. Another thing is that I sit on the Active Committee for Drugs as an observer. What is the Active Committee? This is the NIH committee that’s guiding the clinical trials for these various repurposed and novel drugs. I saw listened to heard witnessed the representative of Merck that’s on the committee because the committee is full of pharmaceutical representatives, even though it’s an NIH public committee explicitly attack the decision for the federal government to test Ivermectin. She said, there’s no reason to do this. Now. What’s happened since then is Active Sticks is still testing ivermectin, and they’ve had to go to a higher dose because as we pointed out, essentially, their initial trial design was designed to fail. It was a short course with an adequate levels of drug. And so now they’ve upped it to. I think it’s five days and 600 mg per kg. That’s the current dosing in active six. But there is clearly a concerted effort on the part of multiple players in the pharmaceutical industry in accordance with the federal government to kill ivermectin as a potential alternative early treatment strategy. (emphasis added)

Malone on the success of India’s Uttar Pradesh battle with COVID and their unwillingness to release their formula:

It’s not clear. What are the drugs. So what they did do what we do know. And there’s some backstory to this that we could go into if you want to. But the observation is there was a decision made. The virus was just ripping through Uttar Pradesh. It has almost the same population as the United States. It’s huge. Okay. Dense, urban, poor, all the characteristics of the stereotypes of the Indian countryside. And the virus is just ripping through there and causing all kinds of death and disease. And the decision was made out of desperation in that province to deploy early treatments as packages widely throughout the province, and it included a number of agents. The composition has not been formally disclosed. It was done in coordination with WHO and whatever was in those packages was rumored to include Ivermectin. But there was a specific visit of Biden to Modi, and a decision was made in the Indian government not to disclose the contents of those packages that were being deployed in Uttar Pradesh, which they’re still there. And Uttar Pradesh is flatlined right now. The rest of the world is yelling about Omicron and hospitalizations. Well, South Africa isn’t, but UDA Pradesh is still flatlined in terms of deaths.

Malone on getting the vaccine after having COVID:

If you’ve got prior COVID and natural immunity, you have a higher risk of adverse events from the jab. And it’s very clear that people that have natural immunity have a much higher risk factor for this whole spectrum of adverse events, if they get jabbed.

FACT-O-RAMA! To aspirate before an injection means to pull the plunger of the syringe back for 5-10 seconds after injecting the needle. This is standard before giving someone a shot.

Rogan discussing Dr. Malone getting the vaccine shot, and whether or not Biden was actually vaccinated:

Did she (the nurse) aspirate before she shot it into you?

Malone:

That whole aspiration thing. Yeah, I’m sure she did. Yeah. She’s a well trained nurse.

Rogan:

But I saw the shot where Joe Biden got it on TV, and they didn’t aspirate then.

Malone:

I don’t know what to say.

Malone on media propaganda regarding COVID treatments:

Yeah. Okay. So, you know, Joe, you’re in media. I guess what we’re experiencing is a coordinated media warfare, the level of which we have never seen before. And I and my peers who are experienced in multiple outbreaks, have never seen this level of coordinated propaganda.

Malone on the “Trusted News Initiative“:

This [Trusted News Initiative] was the response of the Western Nations, to build this new structure called the Trusted News Initiative that would survey all information about elections and prevent the intrusion of foreign information into the Democratic process and creation of undue influence by foreign actors. Shortly after it was created, there was an awareness in the pharmaceutical industry that this could be used to address a particular devil challenge that they had, which was the pejorative label antivaxxers that’s also been deployed against climate skeptics. Okay, so antivaxxers, you’ll recall, is the label that is used to basically take anybody out that is raising any concerns about vaccine safety. It’s the pejorative that’s applied, and it makes it really easy for the media to basically take off the table anybody that’s saying something that is contrary to the interests of really the vaccine industry. So there was a decision that this same toolkit, the same integrated international media and high tech organization led by the BBC would be pivoted to resisting vaccine misinformation and disinformation. And they put out a proud press announcement last fall that this is what they’re going to do. And they defined these things misinformation and disinformation as anything which was going to lead to vaccine hesitancy and which was contrary to the official statements of the World Health Organization or the respective national health organizations. So if CDC says the world is flat, then the world is flat and there will be no discussion about whether or not the world is flat. I’m using obviously simplified, silly example. So whatever the CDC or Tony Fauci or Tedros, etc. Says is truth by definition, and any information or discussion which is contrary to that truth will be suppressed. It will be deleted.

You can read Dr. Malone’s thoughts on the Trusted News Initiative and censorship here.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Great Barrington Declaration was written by highly respected scientists who oppose COVID-related lockdowns.

Malone on the Great Barrington Declaration and Fauci’s attempt to dismiss it:

So these three esteemed, high profile academic epidemiologists came together and said and did an analysis, comprehensive analysis about everything that was known about Lockdowns and their impacts during infectious disease outbreaks. And they came out with a specific statement. You can find it on the Web. Look up Great Barrington Declaration and they came out with a specific statement that these lockdowns were going to cause more harm than help, which was contrary to the messaging that was being put out by Tony [Fauci]. And so Tony decided that they had to be destroyed. And then you had Francis Collins recently coming on Fox News after these emails were FOIAd [Freedom of Information Act] and brought out into the open and saying that if we had followed their advice, millions of people would have died. This is the fallback. Anytime you criticize these guys, what they say is, oh, you’re killing people.

Malone on Pfizer, Israel and the Palestinan Territory:

The pejorative these days is the country’s name is actually Pfizreal. It’s no longer Israel. The Israeli people are very compliant with their government and the government has a financial deal with Pfizer, obviously. Okay, and they only have the Pfizer vaccine, and they’re now on jab number four. There’s a natural experiment that’s occurring in the Palestinian territory in the surrounding States. Those surrounding states in the Palestinian Territory does not have that level of vaccine uptake at all. The mortality in the surrounding States and the Palestinian Authority is substantially less from this virus than the mortality in Israel.

Dr. Malone on financial incentives regarding patients with COVID:

I can tell you that the hospitals receive a bonus from the government. I think it’s like $3,000. If someone is hospitalized and able to be declared COVID positive, they also receive a bonus. I think the total is something like $30,000 incentive. If somebody gets put on the vent, then they get a bonus if somebody is declared dead with COVID. So they have an incentive at the front end to declare somebody a COVID case. The CDC made a determination that they were going to make a core assumption. If PCR positive and you die, that is death due to COVID. And so the extreme example, just to show the absurdity. If the patient comes in with a bullet hole in the head and they do a nose swab and they come up PCR positive, they’re determined to have died from COVID when, in fact, they died from lead poisoning.

Malone on the FDA and how they dropped the ball:

But we’ve been divided in this way, and it’s all been politicized. And the data have been so thoroughly manipulated that it’s hard for any of us to make sense out of it. And all the way through our government. At least I can’t speak to Great Britain or Germany. But our government has had a series of checkpoints where they have a job to do. And I know this because this is what I do for a living. I do regulatory affairs and clinical development. We wouldn’t be having all of this conflict about what is truth if the FDA had done its job, what the FDA didn’t do was force the pharmaceutical manufacturers to do their job. Now we can wrap around. Well, maybe it was just they were all in a rush. We were all panicked, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. But the bottom line was they didn’t do their job, and they didn’t force Pharma to do its job.

Malone on Thompson Reuters (fact-checkers) and their ties to big pharma:

Thompson Reuters has become the fact checker of choice for determining quotes. Fact checkers. Right. So we can go into the Facebook lawsuit that recently broke that whole story open. But Thompson Reuters is tied to Pfizer. They have common corporate ownership, and they are the fact checker of Twitter. Now they’re integrated. Thompson Reuters is making the decision, which has connections to Pfizer about what information will be allowed to be discussed on Twitter.

Malone on Biden referring to this as a “winter of severe illness and death.”

All I can say is that the political genius behind that should be taken out behind in the woodshed and given a good whooping, because that was just horrible political messaging. I saw it, horrible.

Malone on Pfizer and mass formation psychosis:

Pfizer is one of the most criminal pharmaceutical organizations in the world based on their past legal history and fines. What do those fines include? Bribing physicians. It is a cost benefit analysis in the pharmaceutical industry about misbehavior. They are not grounded in the ethical principles that you and I, as average people believe in. They don’t live in that world, as you appropriately point out, they are about profit return on investment. And furthermore, the overlords that own them. Blackrock, Vanguard, State Street, et cetera. These large, massive funds that are completely decoupled from nation states have no moral core. They have no moral purpose. Their only purpose is return on investment. And that is the core problem here. That and the fact that we, as a society have become grossly fragmented through social media, electronic appliances, the stress of what we’ve experienced. And this leads into this whole issue of mass formation psychosis that Mattias Desmet at the University of Ghent has promoted that for many of us. When a psychologist and statistician interesting combination came made public a lot of us. As we listened to Matthias, we said, oh, that makes sense. That was like the brain. What happened when I encountered the Trusted News Initiative? I said, oh, I don’t know if you saw the Brett Weinstein podcast with me and Steve Kirsch that lit this whole fire all over the world, Brett ends with basically the question, if you listen to the long version of how does this happen, how do we have this emergent phenomena? The how question, right. And behind the how question is the why question, the how question of a third of the population basically being hypnotized and totally wrapped up in whatever Tony Fauci and mainstream media feeds them, whatever CNN tells them is true. Let me illustrate that the other day I was looking through New York Times recent articles about Omicron and Pediatrics in preparation for this and for making some Slideshows. And I saw this headline in The New York Times Epidemiologist and a Vaccinologist. And the title was How You Should Think About Children and Omicron. It was blatantly saying, this is how you should think. We’re going to tell you how to think. Okay, people kind of got to get that in their head. That’s the world we’re in right now.

Malone expanding on mass formation psychosis:

What Mattias Desmet has shared with us brilliant insight is another one of those. Aha, now that part makes sense, which is that this comes from basically European intellectual inquiry into what the heck happened in Germany in the 20s and 30s. Very intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad. And how did that happen? The answer is mass formation psychosis. When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other and has free floating anxiety and a sense that things don’t make sense, we can’t understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or a series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis, they literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere. And one of the aspects of that phenomena is the people that they identify as their leaders, the ones typically that come in and say, you have this pain and I can solve it for you. I and I alone can fix this problem for you. Then they will follow that person. It doesn’t matter whether they lie to them or whatever. The data are irrelevant. And furthermore, anybody who questions that narrative is to be immediately attacked. They are the other. This is central to mass formation psychosis. And this is what has happened. We had all those conditions. If you remember, back before 2019, everybody was complaining. The world doesn’t make sense. Blah, blah, blah. And we’re all isolated from each other. We’re all on our little tools. We’re not connected socially anymore, except through social media. And then this thing happened and everybody focused on it. That is how mass formation psychosis happens. And that is what’s happened here.

Malone on how to beat mass formation psychosis:

Now there’s ways to get out of it. Matthias recommendation is you got to get people to realize that what we’ve got is a situation of global totalitarianism. In his experience in Europe, making people realize there’s a bigger threat than the virus can cause a separation psychologically in this fusion, this hypnosis that has happened, the problem is then you’re just substituting a bigger boogeyman from the current one and somebody else can come in and manipulate. That the real problem. And it gets back to your core point. We’re sick as a society, and we have to heal ourselves. And one of the things we have to do is come together. We have to recreate our social bonds. We have to buy into integrity, the importance of human dignity and the importance of community. That’s how we get out of this. And I think that this insight of Mattias Desmet is really central to kind of making sense out of all of this crazy. We got a world in which the press is incentivized to push a storyline because they’re all controlled by the same large funds that Pfizer is, and so is tech. I don’t know how we’re going to get out of it, but it’s got to start with us, all of us finding common ground.

Malone on Joe Rogan:

So, Joe, again, this is not me buttering you up. But this is why you’re providing such a service to your country and humanity because you’re one of the few voices that has an audience that is not Democrat or Republican or black or white or vaccinated or unvaccinated. All these dipoles (?) that we create artificially, and you are trying to speak to that persuadable middle and do so with an open heart and an open mind. And in a world in which all of the information is being so carefully manipulated and so pervasively distorted. And I’m grateful sincerely, my colleagues are grateful. And I think the world should be grateful for your leadership.

Malone ends the interview by telling listeners about a march against mandates in Washington, D.C. planned for Jan. 23. You can read about it here.