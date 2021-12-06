Santa Gets a Pistol Permit. Liberals Go Nuts.

Santa is packing, and I don’t mean his sleigh.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado tweeted a picture of Santa getting his concealed carry permit (CCP).

Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today? 🎅 Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued? For more info please visit our website: https://t.co/AbGrPigOUZ pic.twitter.com/ELmffXcfjA — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 3, 2021

Needless to say, the snowflakes wet themselves. These are most likely the same clowns who believe in “defunding the police and “restorative justice.”

Funny how so many people are advocating for concealed guns to be brought into schools, yet these same people are fighting so hard to keep Face Masks out of the schools. Which one is more dangerous to our children? — Fran Wood (@xfwood) December 4, 2021

Literally, no one is advocating for concealed guns in schools, but facts and lefties go together like champagne and Purina Fancy Feast.

Stop glorifying weapons of war and then claiming to be pro life. — Debra Daingerfield (@DebraDaingerfi1) December 6, 2021

Weapon of war? A handgun? Holy hyperbole, Batman! Santa needs to bring this cat lady a male suitor, stat! P.S. Her Twitter profile is full of liberal drivel. Not so shockingly, she has a whopping 67 followers.

The El Paso Sheriff’s Office issued another tweet, the one telling the cranky people that the tweet was meant to highlight those working diligently in the concealed pistol permit office. Of course, people cried about that too.

EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 3, 2021

Some people attacked guns, gun owners, and the U.S. just for having guns. Others just wanted the post taken down.

I’m always down for a good Twitter fight and responded to one jackpudding’s tweet with this:

Let me know when a library card can stop a rapist. https://t.co/mMbrqyKV1n — Kevin Downey, Jr. (@kevindowneyjr) December 6, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! A concealed carry permit in Colorado is reciprocated (accepted) by 35 other states, some with restrictions.

Some Twitter peeps mentioned the timing of this tweet in regard to the school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, where two parents ignored their son’s school’s request to have their allegedly troubled kid taken out of the school after a disturbing drawing and a troubling note were found.

The parents and their son met with school administrators hours before the attack, which left four dead and more wounded. The school asked the parents to take their son out of the school and they “flatly refused.” Hours later the son began shooting.

It appears the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office has since turned off the ability to leave comments on the two tweets.

