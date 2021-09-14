A Man Threatened to Kill a GOP Representative and His Family. You Won't Believe His Punishment.

Sidhartha Kumar Mathur, 35, of West Friendship, Maryland, threatened to kill GOP Rep. Andy Harris and his family. His punishment? Mathur will be spending the next eight weekends in jail. That’s 16 weekend days for threatening to kill a member of Congress. He will conveniently be done in time for Thanksgiving. Then Mathur has to stay home for six months. He must do 100 hours of community service and will be on probation for two years.

In December 2020, Rep. Harris, who represents Maryland’s Eastern Shore, was one of 126 House Republicans who supported the Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn President Biden’s election victory. The Supreme Court later rejected the lawsuit.

Mathur didn’t approve of Harris’ involvement in the lawsuit and let his congressman know.

“I know where you and your family lives. You will be ended,” Mathur wrote to Harris via the congressman’s website. He wrote that Harris is an “animal that needs to be tortured and skinned alive.”

Two minutes after sending the message, Mathur left a voicemail at Harris’ Maryland office in which he threatened to slit the congressman’s throat and kill his family “if you even mess with my vote,” prosecutors stated.

Media Bias

Look at the difference in news coverage. Here is Just The News reporting that Mathur is getting eight weekends in jail as well as home confinement.

A Maryland man has been sentenced to serve eight consecutive weekends in jail and six months of home confinement for threatening to kill GOP Rep. Andy Harris (@RepAndyHarrisMD).#JustTheNewshttps://t.co/PmKiDuj2AX — Just the News (@JustTheNews) September 13, 2021

The Washington Post’s headline suggests Mathus is getting real jail time.

Md. man gets jail time after threatening to kill Rep. Andy Harris over his support for Texas election lawsuit https://t.co/DavYaL9HqC — Post Local (@postlocal) September 9, 2021

MSN went with “Federal Prison Sentence For HoCo Man Who Threatened Legislator.”

That deceiving headline comes straight from the Department of Justice press release.

We can only wonder what would happen if a white guy in a MAGA hat threatened to skin AOC, slit her throat, and slaughter her family.

Mathur’s simple sentence was handed down by Judge Richard D. Bennet, a Republican appointed by George W. Bush.

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner and Chief Tom Manger of the United States Capitol Police.

The same Capitol Police keeping Trump supporters in solitary confinement? Hmm….

Mathur was also caught lying to federal investigators and still got a lenient sentence. Gen. Flynn was busted for “lying” to the feds, and Robert Mueller wanted Flynn sent to prison for it.

President Trump was right: Washington D.C. is a swamp that needs to be drained. It seems the deepest part of the swamp is the Department of Justice.