No Soup for You! Biden Supporters Not Welcome at Florida Diner

Angie Ugarte, owner of the DeBary Diner in Debary, Florida, has had it with Biden and his supporters and doesn’t want them in her restaurant

She posted a sign last Thursday after the Kabul airport terror attack that killed 13 American troops, some of them not yet 21 years old. She intends to keep it up as long as Americans are stranded in Afghanistan.

The sign, posted in the window of the diner, tells would-be customers to do an about-face if they still back Gropey Joe Biden and his administration.

The warning reads, “If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere. God bless America and God bless our soldiers.”

“It was the only thing I felt like I could do,” Ugarte said.

#Florida woman posts (long) notice in her diner saying supporters of @POTUS are not welcome because of #Afghanistan, says she's seen people walk up, read the sign & turn and walk away. https://t.co/gXBnnBed1M via @DLama_FOX35 — Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) August 31, 2021

“I was just angry. I was just let down. I felt like one of those mothers, or wives, or sisters who were gonna get that knock on the door,” Ugarte explained.

Ugarte says a lot of her regular customers are military vets. She has an entire wall in the diner dedicated to members of the military. She also blames Biden’s administration for the 13 troops recently killed in Afghanistan.

“If you really, really still stand behind what’s allowed this to happen and the way it happened — which was unnecessary then I really don’t want to be associated with you in any way and I certainly don’t want your business,” she told local affiliate FOX 35 News.

Customer response has been mixed.

“I’ve had people come to the door and look at it and turn around and walk away. And I’ve had people come into the kitchen while I’m cooking and say, ‘Hey, I love your sign,’” Ugarte said.

