CNN's Breaking News: China Did This to Us

Are you a conservative, a right-winger, or anyone else who doesn’t march in lockstep with the far-left wing of the Democratic Party? If so, you may have noticed that your moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the press are very eager to dismiss anything and everything you say about anything and everything in the world. If you notice things they don’t, if you come to a conclusion they haven’t, or if you just want to talk about something they’d rather you didn’t talk about, they’ll ignore you. If they can’t ignore you, they’ll dismiss you. If they can’t dismiss you, they’ll outright mock you. (They all seem to think they work for The Daily Show, and they’re basically right because they’re not funny either.)

Sometimes it’s a relatively minor thing, like John Edwards impregnating his mistress and trying to hide the resulting child from the world. Or Anthony Weiner sending pictures of his penis to basically any woman who isn’t his wife. Or some other Democrat doing stuff the Democrats would rather you didn’t know about. Journalists will do everything they can to cover up such stories, because helping their fellow Democrats is more important to them than reporting the truth.

But sometimes it’s something that actually matters. Such as the coronavirus that brought the whole world juddering to a halt last March. From the start, it was obvious that the virus came from China and the Chinese Communist Party lied about it. They allowed the virus to spread.

Now, after almost nine months, the journos are finally ready to admit the truth we’ve been telling them all along. And of course, they’re pretending we never told them in the first place. Nick Paton Walsh, CNN:

In a report marked “internal document, please keep confidential,” local health authorities in the province of Hubei, where the virus was first detected, list a total of 5,918 newly detected cases on February 10, more than double the official public number of confirmed cases, breaking down the total into a variety of subcategories. This larger figure was never fully revealed at that time, as China’s accounting system seemed, in the tumult of the early weeks of the pandemic, to downplay the severity of the outbreak. The previously undisclosed figure is among a string of revelations contained within 117 pages of leaked documents from the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, shared with and verified by CNN… The Chinese government has steadfastly rejected accusations made by the United States and other Western governments that it deliberately concealed information relating to the virus, maintaining that it has been upfront since the beginning of the outbreak. However, though the documents provide no evidence of a deliberate attempt to obfuscate findings, they do reveal numerous inconsistencies in what authorities believed to be happening and what was revealed to the public.

Read the whole thing. Even when CNN tells the truth, it’s wrapped in a lie. Yes, obviously there was a deliberate attempt to obfuscate findings. That’s the story. China lied.

The Chinese Communist Party did this to us. Not Donald Trump. Not Mitch McConnell. Not Tucker Carlson. Not whichever boogeyman the libs pick next. China did this.

Back in March, I likened the CCP to an arsonist. They set the house on fire, and then they blamed the fire chief for his mistakes in containing the blaze.

The CCP had the eager assistance of 99% of the American media. They saw this as a way to get rid of Trump, and they didn’t care how egregiously they had to lie to get it done. If it meant calling you a racist for saying this is the Chinese virus, just because it’s a virus from China, why not? They love calling people racists. It’s their favorite thing to do.

Well, it worked. So now they can finally admit the truth we knew all along, while patting themselves on the back for their bravery.

They wanted you to believe that somehow Joe Biden will do a better job handling COVID-19 than Donald Trump has. And when Biden fails, they’ll do everything they can to cover it up.

And they wonder why we hate them.