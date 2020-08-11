Is Cuomo's COVID Cover-Up Crashing? AP Finally Reports His Nursing Home Death Undercount

The Associated Press finally noticed Andrew Cuomo’s shell game. On Tuesday, the AP ran a report titled, “New York’s true nursing home death toll cloaked in secrecy.” If only someone had noticed before now.

The report begins:

NEW YORK (AP) — Riverdale Nursing Home in the Bronx appears, on paper, to have escaped the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, with an official state count of just four deaths in its 146-bed facility. The truth, according to the home, is far worse: 21 dead, most transported to hospitals before they succumbed. “It was a cascading effect,” administrator Emil Fuzayov recalled. “One after the other.” New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, could actually be a significant undercount. Unlike every other state with major outbreaks, New York only counts residents who died on nursing home property and not those who were transported to hospitals and died there. That statistic could add thousands to the state’s official care home death toll of just over 6,600. But so far the administration of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has refused to divulge the number, leading to speculation the state is manipulating the figures to make it appear it is doing better than other states and to make a tragic situation less dire.

The AP report says that federal regulators began requiring reports of nursing home deaths from COVID-19 in May that include residents who later died after transport to a hospital. This requirement came after the peak of cases and deaths in New York, allowing Cuomo to dodge a bullet.

Of course, PJ Media’s Matt Margolis has written extensively about Andrew Cuomo’s cover-ups, lies, and culpability around the massive number of nursing home residents who died of coronavirus unnecessarily. Two weeks ago, he wrote:

The first step in the cover-up was to not count the deaths of nursing home residents who died in hospitals in their tallies of nursing home resident deaths. New York was the only state to do this, and, of course, it resulted in a massive undercounting of nursing home deaths. The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) admitted a couple of months ago that they quietly changed their reporting policy around late April/early May so that nursing home and long-term care patients who died from COVID-19 in a hospital were not included as nursing home COVID-19 fatalities.

This after New York admitted to a massive undercount, three months ago:

But New York state was covering up just how deadly this policy was. By not counting the deaths of nursing home residents who died in hospitals in their tallies of nursing home resident deaths, New York was vastly undercounting nursing home deaths. In fact, it was the only state with a large outbreak to do this, and they finally admitted to this in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Now, the AP reports in an AP exclusive that New York’s total of COVID-19 deaths by nursing home residents could include thousands of victims not counted previously. They have implicated Andrew Cuomo, however hesitatingly, in a massive coverup. This after months of reporting on Cuomo’s nursing home problem by The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, PJ Media, and many others. It’s a matter of speculation as to what took so long for this exclusive report to appear.

