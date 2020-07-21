Black Single Mom with $7 to Her Name Donates Lottery Winnings to Police Officer Shot on Duty

An African American single mom who lost her job during the CCP coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, and was down to her last $7, donated her winnings from a lottery ticket to a police officer who was shot in the line of duty. When the police department set up a donation link to help her out, she expressed disbelief and asked, “Don’t the officer and his family need it more?” This is how America heals, everyone.

Shetara Sims, from Kansas City, MO, found a dollar in a parking lot of a grocery store and used it to buy a scratch off lottery ticket. Sims won $100, but instead of using the money to take care of her family, her daughter Rakiya suggested that they give the money to a police officer who had been shot on July 2 and was still in intensive care.

The Kansas City Police Department shared the story on their Facebook page, and hundreds of people asked how they could help Sims. The problem was that Sims had made the donation anonymously, and the police didn’t know how to contact her. Once they tracked her down, they set up a GoFundMe account to help her get on her feet.

As of this writing, the donation link had raised just a hair over $40,000 in five days.

You really gotta read this story. From the GoFundMe link:

A woman called the Kansas City Missouri Police Department July 10. She wanted to help the officer who was shot July 2 and remains in the ICU. We (the KCPD) advised he’s well cared for, but if she wanted to donate for restaurant or gas station gift cards for his family so they can eat at and travel to/from the hospital, we were accepting those at East Patrol Division. She went on to say she lives in the urban core of Kansas City, and her daughter was murdered in 2012. She said the detectives who worked her daughter’s case were like her therapists, fathers, and lifelines all in one. She said she lost her job a month ago and has been struggling to pay her bills. She went to the grocery store last week and found a $1 bill in the parking lot. She used that to buy a lottery ticket, with which she won $100. Her 12-year-old daughter was with her and said, “Mom, we should give that to the police officer who got shot.” She agreed immediately. With her current financial hardship, we urged her to keep the money. She refused, saying the officer’s family needed it, and police needed to know they were supported. We at KCPD shared this wonderful act of humanity on our social media. Then hundreds of people said they wanted to help her out. However, the woman had called from an unlisted number and didn’t leave a name. It took a while, but we were able to track her down. Her name is Shetara Sims. She is on the left of this photo (along with KCPD social worker Brooke and Officer Earle). She’s a struggling single mom. Even when we found her again, she asked, “Don’t the officer and his family need it more?” Shetara’s act of kindness has touched Kansas City, and they wanted to give back. This is your chance to do so!

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

