Two Charts That Reveal How Bad New York's Botched Coronavirus Response Was

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, made a controversial assessment of New York’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “We know that, when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We have done it. We have done it in New York,” he told PBS’s Judy Woodruff. “New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly.”

Fauci was thoroughly mocked for his praise of New York, and not just by me.

“New York did it right by forcing thousands of highly infectious patients into nursing homes and running the subways 24-7 with no cleaning and no masks for months,” said Phil Kerpen, the president of American Commitment and The Committee to Unleash Prosperity.

“These comments by Dr. Fauci are a slap in the face to the thousands of New Yorkers who suffered immensely due to the inept and fatal policy errors from Governor Andrew Cuomo,” said Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona.

“The media informs me repeatedly that Dr. Anthony Fauci has never been wrong about anything and is above criticism,” mocked Ben Domenech of The Federalist. “He just hailed New York for their response to coronavirus. Are we allowed to call out a degree of bulls**t that monumental?”

“I was open-minded about [Fauci] for the longest time,” tweeted Mark Levin. “But as time goes on, and as other top experts speak and write, it’s clear he has screwed up — again.”

How bad did Fauci screw up in his assessment? I’ve already laid out the case as to why New York did pretty much everything wrong, but to really grasp how poorly New York did, I present two graphs.

The first one compares the cumulative COVID-19 deaths by state per capita:

Wow, look at how great New York is doing compared to the rest of the country! It’s only barely under New Jersey!

And that’s not even the full story. Compared to other countries, New York doesn’t exactly scream “Success!” either. The following chart was made by an independent researcher:

As this chart notes, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts rank far ahead other countries in terms of COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So between this, and the staggering evidence of New York just doing so much wrong, how does Fauci argue New York did anything right?

