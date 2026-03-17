Hide & Sneak: Trump Forces the Deep-State Bog Frogs to the Surface of the Swamp

Kevin Downey Jr. | 11:27 PM on March 17, 2026
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

President Donald Trump has a talent for forcing anti-American stool samples to show their true, America-last colors, and I don't mean just the Democrats. Trump is forcing all the turd burglars in Congress to the top of the swamp.

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FACT-O-RAMA! In 1904, a paddlewheel boat called the General Slocum caught fire in New York City's East River. More than 1,000 people, mostly German school kids and their teachers, died. Authorities fired a cannon over the water, believing this would dislodge bodies stuck in the mud and force them to the surface.

The SAVE Act, which would require voters to show ID to prove citizenship, should be a slam dunk to pass Congress. A vast majority of voters — Democrats, independents, and Republicans alike — agree that showing proof of citizenship to vote is a no-brainer, but commies gonna commie and filthy RINOs are always eager to stab conservatives in the back.

The Democrats and their schismatic Republican tergiversators have taken to LARPing as white knights, valiantly fighting so-called "racism" even where it doesn't exist, such as regarding fair elections.

FACT-O-RAMA! Soi-disant "progressives" label anything they want to destroy as "racist," and somehow that includes maintaining a valid ID to vote. Personally, I think there are few things as racist as suggesting a black man can not maintain an ID as well as a white man, but your pork-rolled, pink-haired trout-in-law would call me a "white supremacist" for suggesting black people can do what white people do.

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Wrapped tightly in the phantom cloak of "tolerance," Democrats are pretending they are protecting shilpit black people from systemic racism by asking them, and all Americans, to prove they are U.S. citizens to vote in elections.

FACT-O-RAMA! "Systemic racism" in the United States is about as prevalent as "sober October" in Nancy Pelosi's house.

New York Senator Chuck "Cuck" Schumer voms the phrase "Jim Crow 2.0" anytime someone mentions the SAVE Act, seemingly forgetting that Southern Democrats developed Jim Crow laws after the Civil War.

I expect Democrats to engage in such communist skullduggery, but I loathe the RINO Republican wing-men who run cover for such nonsense, like Senator Lisa Murkowski:

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HUNCH-O-RAMA!  I agree with Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, who stated that Republicans who vote with Democrats have been compromised.

Getting Dems, RINOs, and "progressive" pukes on board for fair elections is tough enough, but it gets worse.

In a vulgar display of suicidal empathy for a religion fanatically devoted to the destruction of Western civilization, these weak liberals unabashedly declare they fear MAGA folks more than someone yelling "Allahu Akbar" because "orange man bad."

Call me a wacky-doodle, but I can't recall anything good happening after some stolid jihaddy-daddy yelled "Allahu Akbar." I've yet to see a story where someone shouted "Allahu Akbar" and then proceeded to shovel his neighbor's snow, knit him a sweater, or clean his gutters. They typically just explode.

But all is not lost (yet).

Fortunately, not all Republicans are gutless quislings. 

While nestle-cocks like Senator Murkowski refuse to stand up for voter integrity, others, like Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas, proudly defend not only safe, fair elections but Western civilization itself.

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Ten years ago, decrying the evils of Islam would have brought howls of "Islamophobia" from blue-haired milksops. Today, Gill has no problem calling Islam what it is:

Meanwhile, Michigan's Democratic governor, "Stretchin'" Gretchen Whitmer, lacks the hardihood to call out a Muslim animal who drove a car into a Jewish pre-school, hoping to kill toddlers, lest she offend her future masters.

Trump understands what our grandparents taught us early on: when people show you who they are, believe them.

I truly believe the United States will live long enough to celebrate our 300th year as a Republic. (I was lucky enough to see the bicentennial celebration of our nation, and my making the 250-year shindig seems likely, but unless my new protein diet offers some form of health-related sorcery, I will watch the 300th party from Avalon.) That is, if we wake up, shake up our party, and primary the poltroons into the history books.

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Roger Stone says it better than I can:

With chicken-hearted Republicans working against us, you may wonder, what, if anything, YOU can do to preserve our freedoms. I have the answer: FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

When members of our own party refuse to fight for fair elections, Western civilization, and our God-given liberties, it is time for We the People to rise.

You can do your part by becoming a PJ Media VIP warrior RIGHT NOW!

Click HERE, and you'll get extra, and may I say GROOVY PJ Media content. You'll be a part of the home army that refuses to be beaten. You'll help to keep the lights on here at PJ Media. 

This battle for our freedoms has just begun. Sitting back is not in our blood. Fighting IS.

Don't let America down. Roll up your sleeves and FIGHT BACK.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

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