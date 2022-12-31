Here's Each State's Most Popular 2023 New Year’s Resolution

As 2022 draws to a close this New Year’s Eve, career website Zippia has used Google Trends to determine the most popular New Year’s resolution in each U.S. state.

While some standard resolutions like Weight Loss, Healthy Living, and earning More Money were found among the entries, there were also some surprising results demonstrating that “more people are working on their insides than their outsides” than in years past. As such, the most popular resolution in 12 of the 50 states was to seek Therapy.

In truth, the past few years have unmistakably taken quite a toll on Americans. Many were already overweight and living unhealthy sedentary lifestyles before the global pandemic. When it struck, people were hit with additional stresses such as crushing financial pressures, unstable employment anxiety, and family worries made worse by the mostly unwarranted hysterical responses COVID inspired.

Consequently, is it any wonder that, as Americans evaluate their lives to figure out “what changes and resolutions they want to make heading into the new year,” as KTLA puts it, many are feeling not only physically unfit but mentally unwell? Ultimately, this factor led to the top response being to seek therapy in 12 states and losing weight in 8 states.

Related: The Strange New and Mostly Annoying Words of 2022

While many people fail to keep their New Year’s resolutions for very long, keeping them realistic and manageable goes a long way to making them successful. Whether your personal resolution is to get a new job, read more, get more quality sleep, or something else entirely, we here at PJ Media wish you the best of luck in the new year to come.

Current VIP Members, we invite you to drop your top resolution in the comments below, because who knows? Maybe you’ll connect with a like-minded new friend.

Not yet a VIP Member? To ring in the new year, PJ Media is offering a massive sale on VIP memberships. Through Jan. 1, 11:59 p.m. PT, get 50% off a VIP membership using promo code MERRY CHRISTMAS. This is the largest VIP discount we’ve ever offered!

Would you like to give the gift of a VIP membership? Click here and use the same MERRY CHRISTMAS 50% off promo code — you can even set the gift to deliver at a future date and time!

Thank you for your support and Happy 2023, Dear Reader.