BOMBSHELL: Former FBI Leadership Buried Evidence of Chinese Plot to Rig 2020 for Biden

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino dropped a political bombshell Tuesday, accusing the bureau’s former leadership of deliberately burying explosive evidence that pointed to a Chinese plot to rig the 2020 election in Joe Biden’s favor.

According to the two top officials, former FBI brass “chose to play politics” instead of doing their jobs—suppressing key intelligence that exposed an apparent scheme by China to flood the system with fake mail-in ballots. The plan allegedly involved mass-producing phony U.S. driver’s licenses, paving the way for fraudulent ballots to be cast on a scale that could alter the outcome of a presidential election.

The revelations came just a week after Patel handed over a previously buried intelligence report to Congress. The document reportedly raised red flags about China’s role in manufacturing fake IDs as part of a broader effort to swing the 2020 race to Biden. And now, Americans are being forced to reckon with what looks like a calculated effort by deep-state operatives to hide the truth—and protect their preferred candidate.

Patel uncovered the evidence after Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley received whistleblower information and passed it to the FBI, officials said. Patel and Bongino now say they’re committed to getting more evidence to both Grassley and the American public about the alleged Chinese plot and the bureau’s failure to properly investigate it.

“Based on our continued review and production of FBI documents related to the CCP’s plot to interfere in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, previous FBI leadership chose to play politics and withhold key information from the American people – exposing the weaponization of law enforcement for political purposes during the height of the 2020 election season," Patel and Bongino told Just the News in a statement.

"Thanks to the great Oversight work of Chairman Grassley, the information the old FBI regime covered up will now be released to the public," they added. "This FBI leadership team will continue keeping our promise of aggressive transparency and working around the clock to fix the underlying problems to restore the FBI to the trusted institution the American people deserve."

The newly declassified intelligence reports from August 2020 weren’t corroborated or fully investigated and instead were recalled from intelligence agencies at about the time that then-FBI Director Chris Wray testified there were no known plots of foreign interference ahead of the 2020 election in which Biden defeated Donald Trump, officials told Just the News. When they were recalled, FBI officials asked fellow spy agencies to destroy their copies of the intelligence report, which included detailed information from a cooperating confidential human source.

According to the evidence discovered by Patel, the Chinese government produced and smuggled fake U.S. driver’s licenses into the country to enable tens of thousands of fraudulent mail-in votes for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. The FBI intelligence bulletin, issued in late August 2020, detailed how China harvested personal data from TikTok to create IDs using real Americans’ information—making the fakes harder to detect. The scheme allegedly targeted Chinese nationals sympathetic to the Communist regime, aiming to exploit the surge in mail-in voting triggered by the COVID pandemic. The bulletin was meant to serve as a lead for agencies to investigate potential foreign interference in the election.

Instead of further investigation, the bureau ordered the report destroyed and scrubbed from all systems, effectively burying evidence that could have exposed foreign election interference. Customs officials had already seized nearly 20,000 fake licenses linked to the scheme, but the FBI shut it all down—raising serious questions about a deliberate and coordinated cover-up.

