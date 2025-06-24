Joe Rogan Destroys Bernie Sanders’s Climate Hysteria to His Face

The latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast came out Tuesday, and Rogan’s guest was Sen. Bernie Sanders.

During the interview, Sanders tried to deliver his usual climate change alarmism nonsense, but Joe Rogan wasn’t having it. What unfolded was a methodical dismantling of the climate hysteria Sanders has been pushing for decades, which exposed just how hollow and one-dimensional the senator’s talking points have become.

Advertisement

“You gotta deal with this climate change issue,” Sanders insisted. “It ain’t a hoax.” He trotted out the standard leftist claim that the last decade was “the warmest on record” and promised that a green energy overhaul would magically create “millions of good-paying jobs.”

But Rogan didn’t let Bernie get away with that kind of simplistic narrative. Instead, he calmly pointed out that Earth’s climate is far more complex and historically volatile than Sanders wants to admit. “The Earth’s temperature has never been static,” Rogan said. “It's always been up and down. There's been ice ages and heat waves.”

Referencing a recent Washington Post piece, Rogan brought up the inconvenient truth that global temperatures, when viewed over a longer timeline, appear to be in a cooling phase, something that completely undermines the urgency of the left’s climate panic. “Look at the far end of that graph,” Rogan said, quoting the Post’s data. “You see, we’re in a cooling period.”

Sanders tried to pivot, admitting that he hadn’t read the article, but Rogan began to point out how climate change is a huge grift. “There’s a lot of money involved in this whole climate change emergency issue,” he said. “And there’s a lot of control.”

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Where’s the MAGA Civil War the Media Keeps Hyping?

It was a masterclass in cutting through the fog of fear-mongering. Rogan didn’t deny that pollution is a serious problem — he emphasized that we’re poisoning the oceans and destroying ecosystems — but he separated that concern from the power-hungry agenda the left is pushing under the banner of climate change.

That’s where things got uncomfortable for Sanders. When Rogan brought up China — the world’s top carbon polluter — Sanders could only halfheartedly agree. “They are the major polluter right now,” Sanders admitted, offering no solution beyond vague calls for global cooperation.

Rogan then cut to the heart of the matter: Elites and global corporations are exploiting the climate “emergency” to tighten their grip on ordinary people. “They’re trying to institute in the UK these 15-minute cities,” Rogan warned. “They’ll be able to look at your carbon footprint… It’s a vehicle for control.”

What was most telling was Sanders’s reaction. While Rogan laid out the dangers of carbon taxes, surveillance, and top-down social engineering, all Bernie could muster was a deflated, barely discernible, “Okay.”

Advertisement

NEW: Joe Rogan fact checks Senator Bernie Sanders after he tried shaming people who think Climate Change is a hoax.



Sanders: Some people think climate change is a hoax. It ain't a hoax. I think the last 10 years have been the warmest on record.



Rogan: Did you see the Washington… pic.twitter.com/HPyWoWe7hZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 24, 2025

In the end, it wasn’t just a debate; it was a humiliation. Bernie Sanders came armed with tired slogans. Joe Rogan came armed with facts, context, and common sense. And for anyone paying attention, the winner wasn’t even close.

Joe Rogan just showed America what happens when the left’s narrative faces real scrutiny and we’re here to keep that momentum going. Become a PJ Media VIP using promo code FIGHT for an incredible 60% discount. Unlock exclusive reporting, ad-free access, and the chance to be heard in our vibrant comment section. Don’t let the left control the narrative—join PJ Media VIP today!