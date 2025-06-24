LIVE RESULTS: New York City's Democratic Mayoral Primary

It’s been a while, y’all, but we’ve got us a primary on our hands this week. This one’s a doozy: the New York City Democratic mayoral primary.

This race features a whopping 11 candidates, along with the hot mess that is ranked-choice voting. But the two candidates that matter most are former governor Andrew Cuomo and assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

You might remember Cuomo as the Empire State governor who touted his response to the COVID-19 pandemic on his brother’s CNN show. The truth was that the elderly were dying in nursing homes that were coronavirus breeding grounds. Remember how lefties call you “granny killer” because you refused to wear a useless mask or get the series of jabs? Yeah, Cuomo might be a better candidate for the “granny killer” moniker because of his policies.

And then there’s Mamdani. This guy is a Democratic Socialist who is making some wild and expensive promises. Stephen Green wrote about some of them on Monday:

Mamdani's platform includes a four-year rent freeze on two million units, eliminating bus fares, a $30 minimum wage, at least five city-run grocery stores, free universal child care and expanded public housing for parents, $65 million for "gender-affirming care" and making NYC an LGBTQ+ "sanctuary city," and replacing cops (I'm not sure how many) in high-crime areas with social workers.

He'll pay for it all with a massive $10 billion tax hike on businesses and households earning $1 million or more annually.

Last week, Rick Moran wrote about how a slew of New York business leaders are threatening to leave the city if Mamdani wins. Mamdani has also shown himself to be a radical supporter of the intifada, which Rick also reported on.

The other nine candidates aren’t likely to be a factor in the primary, but here are their names in case you need them for a future trivia night: Brad Lander, Adrienne Adams, Scott Stringer, Jessica Ramos, Zellnor Myrie, Michael Blake, Selma Bartholomew, Whitney Tilson, and somebody called Paperboy Prince.

Paperboy Prince for NYC Mayor campaign Ad 2025 “Send in the Clowns” pic.twitter.com/Ey2J1UaR5q — Paperboy Prince for NYC Mayor❤️😍❤️ (@PaperboyPrince) March 30, 2025

You may recall that Lander was the guy who made a big show when federal agents arrested him as he accompanied an illegal alien in a court building in what was certainly the weirdest campaign flex ever. The rest? Never heard of them.

Here's the thing: ranked-choice voting could put a major monkey wrench into the works. Some polls showed Mamdani with an edge when factoring ranked-choice voting into the mix, while others don’t. It’ll be interesting to see how wild the results will be since ranked-choice voting can be so unpredictable.

Polls close at 9 p.m. Eastern, but we may not know results for days or weeks because of ranked-choice voting (hooray). What we can guarantee is that if any of these Democrats win the general election, the real losers are the people of the Big Apple.

You'll be able to see the most up-to-date results below, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ. Stay tuned for even more coverage and analysis of this crazy election.

