Tony Dungy Slams Raphael Warnock for His Pro-Abortion Comments

NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl-winning player and coach Tony Dungy is a treasure. He’s done tremendous work helping promote the value of fatherhood, particularly among black men, and he has encouraged dads from all walks of life.

Dungy has also worked with politicians on both sides of the aisle on issues involving families, including a recent appearance with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the signing of a bill that helps fathers in the state into law.

For years, Dungy has put his Christian faith into practice by helping others. He also responds to his critics with grace. When the left reacted with high dudgeon at his appearance with DeSantis (I know — you’re just as shocked as I am), he responded with a quote in which Barack Obama lauded fatherhood. He also addressed the outrage by tweeting that “Pres Obama said the same things almost verbatim. I’m assuming people were outraged at him too. I am serving the Lord so I’ll keep supporting dads and families.”

The coach is also speaking up about the leaked Supreme Court opinion that suggests that Roe v. Wade may come to an end. And he’s specifically calling out one politician who trades on his faith.

Georgia’s far-left Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is also somehow a pastor, tweeted against the repeal of Roe.

“As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient’s room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government,” he posted. I’ll always fight to protect a woman’s right to choose. And that will never change.”

Dungy quote tweeted Warnock in a way that was both gracious and savage.

“It all comes down to what you believe about the organism growing inside the mother,” Dungy tweeted. “Is it a life or not? If it is just growing tissue then your “choice” makes sense. If it’s a life then it’s obviously not OK to choose to end it. What does your Bible tell you it is? Psalm 139:16”

It all comes down to what you believe about the organism growing inside the mother. Is it a life or not? If it is just growing tissue then your “choice” makes sense. If it’s a life then it’s obviously not OK to choose to end it. What does your Bible tell you it is? Psalm 139:16 https://t.co/E7dCk6NMmL — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) May 3, 2022

The brilliant tweet cites Psalm 139, a scripture that pro-lifers often cite to make the case that babies in the womb are people who deserve to live. Verse 16 reads in the English Standard Version, “Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.” (Old Testament scholar John Goldingay’s translation of that verse begins with, “Your eyes saw me as an embryo.”)

Regardless of Warnock’s positions on a whole host of other issues, a pro-abortion (and let’s face it: for the Democrats, “pro-choice” means “pro-abortion”) position is wholly incongruous with Christianity. He can say that he’ll “fight to protect a woman’s right to choose” all he wants, but as part of the party that supports ending a baby’s life up to — and in some cases, after — the moment of birth.

Raphael Warnock is accountable to the God he serves for his position on life, particularly because he’s a pastor. Jesus’ brother James told the church that “we who teach will be judged with greater strictness.” Thank you, Coach Dungy, for pointing out this truth from God’s Word.