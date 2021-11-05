News & Politics

Pelosi, Biden Push for Infrastructure Bill Vote on Friday Night

By Chris Queen Nov 05, 2021 8:08 PM ET
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are pushing for the House to vote on the infrastructure bill, but they have backed down on their plans to vote on the reconciliation bill after moderate Democrats have requested that the Congressional Budget Office weigh in on the economic impact of the spending legislation, a move which could take several weeks.

Fox News reports that Biden is working Democrats in Congress to vote tonight to pass the bipartisan infrastructure plan:

“The President is speaking with House leadership, progressives, and moderates in an effort to come to a solution. And he has been urging a vote tonight,” a White House official told Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich.

Henrich also noted that the president has cancelled his weekend plans.

House leaders had planned to vote on the reconciliation bill tonight as well, but moderate Democrats scuttled those plans, dealing another blow to the leadership’s ambitious plans to pass both bills.

Earlier this evening a group of progressive lawmakers vowed to vote no on the infrastructure bill, which may even jeopardize getting anything done at all.

Stay tuned for any further developments.

