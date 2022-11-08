Check back throughout the evening for updates about these important races in Florida. Up-to-the-minute results powered by DDHQ are below. You can sort by race (governor, U.S. Senate, and attorney general) and county. For all races across the U.S., click here.

Florida has been a political focus since 2000, when the decision between Al Gore and George W. Bush came down to a few hundred votes. This election year, and honestly, the two years previous, since Ron DeSantis narrowly beat Andrew Gilliam (D-bauchery) to become governor, it’s been even more of a political topic, as DeSantis has refused to go along with many things that the Legacy Media and the Biden Maladministration have tried to push down peoples’ throats.

With, it must be said, notable success. DeSantis removed most pandemic restrictions very early, including opening schools and distributing monoclonal antibody COVID treatments until the Biden administration cut off supply. As a result, Florida’s economy avoided the massive impact of lockdowns and attracted hundreds of thousands of new residents fleeing blue states like New York. DeSantis and his lead spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, have made deriding and embarrassing the legacy media into an art form, although the media have made it a target-rich environment.

As a result, DeSantis leads his opponent, Charlie Crist (D-convenience), by 11 points in the most recent poll — partly because the Republicans have registered nine new voters for every one Democrat.

For our VIPs: DeSantisLand: Florida Could Lose Its Swing State Status in November

Republican incumbent Ashley B. Moody and Aramis Ayala will face off for the position of Flordia attorney general, which is not likely to be a competitive race.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio leads his opponent Val Demings by around five points, and other Republicans have similar leads. All things considered, this should portend a Republican sweep in Florida. The only poll that matters, though, is the one on November 8.