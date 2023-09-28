Why Is the Head of UNESCO Praising Tyrannical China?

Why is the head of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) praising the worst mass murdering regime in world history, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)?
The CCP is without competition history’s greatest mass murderer, with its first dictator Mao Zedong alone deemed responsible for between 40 and 80 million deaths. But the total CCP death toll has been estimated exponentially higher than that. On Steve Bannon’s “War Room” on July 2, Population Research Institute President Steven Mosher said that the CCP is responsible for up to 500 million deaths. That staggering number includes the 400 million Chinese killed either by infanticide or by abortion during the time of China’s one-child policy. But whichever way you look at it, the CCP is murderous, continuing to add victims to its already massive death toll on a daily basis. Which makes UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay‘s reported comments, if accurate, especially disturbing.
UNESCO describes itself as “contribut[ing] to peace and security by promoting international cooperation in education, sciences, culture, communication and information.” One wonders how praising the CCP, which constantly war–mongers and regularly threatens to blow up or conquer or kill the troops of other nations, promotes peace and security. China under the CCP is a force for chaos in the world, not peace. Yet Azoulay seems to have a rosy view indeed of the CCP.
CCP propaganda outlet Global Times published a piece Sept. 28 full of CCP dictator Xi Jinping’s flowery, high-flown, and utterly insincere remarks about UNESCO, the CCP, and their work. This included the aspiration to build a “great, modern socialist country in all respects.” But the ending two paragraphs are particularly interesting:
Azoulay said that the Chinese government has always attached great importance to and actively supported UNESCO’s work, and that the UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education — established with China’s support — plays an important role in promoting the education of girls and women around the world.
Azoulay said that UNESCO is satisfied with its important consensus and cooperation with China in a wide range of fields, and hopes to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China further in the fields of cultural heritage protection, science, culture and technology to achieve further international consensus and contribute to safeguarding world peace and development.
The article included a picture of Azoulay and Xi shaking hands, with Azoulay broadly smiling. Nothing like posing for a beaming snapshot with the world’s worst dictator! But, then again, if UNESCO is getting CCP support for its Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education, perhaps this disgusting display makes sense. UNESCO praises the CCP, and the CCP supports a UNESCO prize. Nothing like totally compromising one’s ethics for a material benefit.
Among the CCP’s many past and ongoing crimes are outright genocide, mass murder, oppressive censorship and surveillance, religious persecution, political persecution, and international infiltration. This is the dictatorship with which Azoulay is saying UNESCO should increase “cooperation.”
Unfortunately, however, Azoulay’s compliments to Xi are not exactly unprecedented for a UN official. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spent years expressing his admiration for the CCP. The UN’s claim of dedication to human rights is totally fraudulent as it praises the world’s worst human rights offender, the dictatorial CCP.