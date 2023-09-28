Why Is the Head of UNESCO Praising Tyrannical China?

Why is the head of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) praising the worst mass murdering regime in world history, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)?

The CCP is without competition history’s greatest mass murderer, with its first dictator Mao Zedong alone deemed responsible for between 40 and 80 million deaths. But the total CCP death toll has been estimated exponentially higher than that. On Steve Bannon’s “War Room” on July 2, Population Research Institute President Steven Mosher said that the CCP is responsible for up to 500 million deaths. That staggering number includes the 400 million Chinese killed either by infanticide or by abortion during the time of China’s one-child policy. But whichever way you look at it, the CCP is murderous, continuing to add victims to its already massive death toll on a daily basis. Which makes UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay‘s reported comments, if accurate, especially disturbing.