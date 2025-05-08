The PR Risks of Prejudging the Pope

Free PR tip for conservative women: If you’re ever asked to be on the TV news and talk about a faith-based issue (abortion, Christianity, etc.), never wear heavy makeup, loud clothes, or oversized jewelry. (Actually, this is a good rule to follow if you’re a man, too.) Even if you’re super proud of it, leave your super-big crucifix at home.

Why?

Because the liberal media likes to portray religious conservatives as crazy, unhinged lunatics, and that kind of attire feeds into the stereotype. Don’t help the enemy make you look stupid.

And this brings us to the brewing controversy of Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of Chi-Town — the first-ever American pope. At first, we were excited: Go America!

But after the new pope’s old tweets were publicized, the excitement segued to disappointment.

And then to suspicion.

JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others https://t.co/hDKPKuMXmu via @NCRonline — Robert Prevost (@drprevost) February 3, 2025

The suspicion is understandable: There’s never been an American pope before. Why now?

One of the PR benefits of an American pope is, people can speak with much more credibility about the places they know — the parts of the world that they call home. It makes their condemnation much more biting.

Potentially, Pope Leo XIV of Chi-Town could be a powerful moral “counterbalance” to Donald Trump.

Is it unfair to connect the dots?

Some already have. In the social media game, attention is currency, which feeds into the desire to fire first and aim second:

The new Pope once retweeted a post about how we need to keep praying for career criminal & drug addict George Floyd.



The tweet said, “May all hatred, violence and prejudice be eradicated.”



What prejudice? Is that another way to spell FENTANYL OVERDOSE?



MARXIST POPE! @drprevost pic.twitter.com/uqQIoI0DPG — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 8, 2025

Sorry, Catholics. This new Pope is an open borders globalist. He will be pushing for abortion soon. This isn’t a guess. You can scroll his X account and see what he’s been up to. pic.twitter.com/5twb7eyQ8a — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 8, 2025

The conservative backlash to the pope is quickly becoming a big story. The Independent gleefully ran with: “MAGA melts down over ‘WOKE MARXIST POPE’ who is a ‘Never Trumper liberal’” and it included such gems as:

Pro-Trump social media personality Joey Mannarino groused that “the new Pope has recently attacked JD Vance, shown solidarity with Kilmar Abrego-Garcia and begged Trump to open the borders like Biden had them,” adding that “this guy is worse than Francis.” In a separate tweet, he went even further, calling him a “liberal piece of s***” and insisting that “we’re f***ed.” Mannarino’s spouse Ada Lluch, who credits Trump for the couple getting married (they’ve since separated), complained that the “new pope suffers from the woke mind virus.” “In case you're wondering why they picked an American to be a Pope for the first time in history,” MAGA influencer Vince Langman, sharing a 2015 tweet of Prevost criticizing Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, whined. “He's a WOKE Never Trumper liberal. That's why!”

The media is also scouring podcasts for conservative backlash:

While other right-wing activists and media personalities cried on social media that “they chose a globalist and woke Pope from the West ON PURPOSE” to criticize the president, the anti-pope narrative began leaking onto MAGA broadcasts. “Mr. Prevost, the new pope, was retweeting George Floyd propaganda,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk muttered during his podcast. “But that is what it is. Whatever.”

I’m not saying that the critics are wrong. In time, Pope Leo XIV might prove them 100% right. Maybe a big reason why the cardinals elected their first-ever American pope really WAS to serve as a counterbalance to the evil, awful, “literally Hitler” Donald Trump.

But you don’t know that yet, so stop acting like you do!

Instead of following the PR instincts of Laura Loomer, follow the lead of Donald Trump. You know how he responded?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

With class, respect, and dignity.

The media wants to portray conservatives as intolerant lunatics, and the optics of “Trump vs. the Pope” is making them drool. Don’t make their job easier.

Let the other side overreach first.

We’ll know the truth soon enough.

