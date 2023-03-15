Beware the UN in March: UN Secretary-General Loves to Flatter Terrorists and Tyrants

Today, March 15, is the Ides of March—as well as the United Nations’ (UN) “International Day to Combat Islamophobia,” apparently. A speech from UN Secretary-General António Guterres seems somehow appropriate to a day famous for an act of cowardly treachery—after all, Guterres seems eager to pander nauseatingly to terrorists and tyrants at every chance he gets. From today’s outrageous claim that Islam is a religion of peace, to constant support for terrorist-abetting Palestinians against Israel, to his love affair with the Chinese Communist Party, Guterres constantly takes the coward’s and flatterer’s way out.

PJ Media’s Robert Spencer gave an excellent analysis of Guterres’s fawning speech on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia (and don’t get too excited expecting similar days to combat prejudice against Christians, Hindus, or Jews). Guterres oozed, “For well over a millennium, Islam’s message of peace, compassion and grace has inspired people the world over. The very word Islam derives from the same root word — salam/peace.” Robert Spencer explained:

Well, yes. The word ‘Islam’ does derive from the same root word as the word for ‘peace,’ but Islam doesn’t mean ‘peace,’ as is often claimed; it means ‘submission,’ and while some might argue that the fullest peace comes from submission to God, that is not all that is meant in Islam. Islam means the submission of the Muslim (the ‘submitter’) to Allah, but also the submission of non-Muslims to Muslims, and the submission of women to men. In Islam, submission is the ordering principle of virtually every relationship… Guterres noted a Qur’an verse enjoining kind treatment of unbelievers: ‘And if anyone seeks your protection, then grant him protection so that he can hear the words of God. Then escort him where he can be secure.’ (9:6) It would have been refreshing if Guterres had read out a bit more the same chapter of the Qur’an, such as this verse: ‘Then, when the sacred months have passed, kill the idolaters wherever you find them, and take them, and besiege them, and prepare for them every ambush.’ (9:5) And: ‘Fight against those do not believe in Allah or the last day, and do not forbid what Allah and his messenger have forbidden, and do not follow the religion of truth, even if they are among the people of the book, until they pay the jizya with willing submission and feel themselves subdued.’ (9:29).

As Spencer said, in every century since their religion’s inception, Muslims have waged wars against non-Muslims. Also, no Islamic sect or Muslim school of jurisprudence has disavowed the command to jihad, or holy war, against non-Muslims.

But this is hardly Guterres’ only pandering to Muslims. His United Nations consistently supports the Palestinians against the Israelis, even though Israel has a very legal founding and the Palestinians (who are largely a conglomeration of other peoples) do not have a right to the land. Palestine has never existed as a (Muslim) nation. Furthermore, the Palestinian Authority is largely beholden to and supportive of terrorist groups like Hamas, and Palestinian terrorists committed 3,700 jihad attacks against Israel in just the first half of 2022, as reported by JihadWatch. Yet the UN recently treated the visit of an Israeli official to Jewish holy sites in Jerusalem as a borderline act of war, because Palestinians falsely lay claim to the Jewish holy sites in Israel’s capital. The UN even falsely labeled Israel an “apartheid state.”

But Guterres most especially seems to admire the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), even though the CCP is the greatest mass-murdering regime in history. Among the CCP’s many recent or ongoing crimes are the genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, cultural genocide against Tibetans, the harsh persecution of Chinese Christians, disastrous and deadly COVID-19 lockdowns, and the recent crackdown on anti-regime protesters that was reportedly so bad it was called “Tiananmen 2.0.” Yet Guterres, as I exclusively reported in 2021, took the opportunity of the CCP’s centenary to call Chinese dictator Xi Jinping and praise the CCP’s “great achievements!”

That’s not the only time Guterres has acted like a sycophant toward China. In 2018, Guterres traveled to China and met with Xi. Guterres’ official spokesperson said that the UN secretary-general thanked the CCP dictator for supporting the UN and said “the United Nations continues to count on China’s leadership and commitment to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.” The 2030 Agenda is a woke, globalist plan of the UN to reshape our world. Guterres also paid “tribute to China’s commitment to peacemaking” during that 2018 trip. And on March 13, 2023, CCP state propaganda cited Guterres’ praise for China, as the CCP brokered talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, all three countries becoming steadily more hostile to or estranged from the United States.

All this to say one should beware of the UN secretary-general—not just in March, but every month of the year.