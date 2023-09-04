Espionage? Chinese Nationals Gate-Crashed U.S. Installations 100 Times

Chinese nationals have illicitly tried to access U.S. military installations and other sensitive areas some 100 times in recent years, raising the issue of espionage.

The Wall Street Journal reported this weekend that these incidents range from individuals claiming they were just following GPS to get to restaurants that are actually on bases to speeding through checkpoints to scuba divers. Since we know that the America-hating Chinese Communist Party planted half a dozen illicit police stations in the U.S. and infiltrated all major U.S. institutions and levels of government, the risk of espionage is very real.

[WSJ:] Chinese nationals, sometimes posing as tourists, have accessed military bases and other sensitive sites in the U.S. as many as 100 times in recent years, according to U.S. officials, who describe the incidents as a potential espionage threat. The Defense Department, FBI and other agencies held a review last year to try to limit these incidents, which involve people whom officials have dubbed gate-crashers because of their attempts—either by accident or intentionally—to get onto U.S. military bases and other installations without proper authorization. They range from Chinese nationals found crossing into a U.S. missile range in New Mexico to what appeared to be scuba divers swimming in murky waters near a U.S. government rocket-launch site in Florida. The incidents, which U.S. officials describe as a form of espionage, appear designed to test security practices at U.S. military installations and other federal sites. Officials familiar with the practice say the individuals are typically Chinese nationals pressed into service and required to report back to the Chinese government.