Mike Lindell Slams CCP, 'Deep State' at Election Summit

Mike Lindell kicked off his election summit this week by slamming the anti-American Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the “Deep State.”

Lindell, MyPillow founder and CEO, is famous for his popular sleep products, his outspoken Christianity, and his enthusiastic support of Donald Trump—including through persistently challenging election irregularities and supporting allegations of election fraud. Lindell’s opening remarks at his summit included critiques of the “Uniparty, Deep State, CCP, and globalists,”; he argued they must be “exposed.” He also critiqued the media and politicians who silence all discussion of election irregularities. Others have previously framed such censorship as a free speech issue.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that Lindell’s Election Crime Bureau Summit in Springfield, Missouri, is being hosted at the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center. Lindell has promised to propose a plan to secure America’s elections and insisted that, once his plan and the evidence are presented, Democrats and Republicans alike will agree with him. After all, aren’t safe and secure elections desirable for every voter who wants his vote to count?

A number of big (and controversial) names have come or are coming to the summit, including former Trump advisor and show host Steve Bannon, Colorado election clerk and whistleblower Tina Peters, and journalist Emerald Robinson. Leftist media is already deriding the event and playing Lindell up as a conspiracy theorist. Lindell has promised evidence of election anomalies at the summit.

The summit comes soon after a 2020 Michigan law enforcement report was uncovered, revealing an investigation of 8,000+ potentially illegal ballots. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office finally admitted the existence of the investigation, after years of Nessel asserting there was no credible evidence of election fraud. Lindell’s summit also comes as Donald Trump and 18 other individuals, including Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, Jeff Clark, and John Eastman, were just indicted in Georgia for challenging the controversial 2020 election.

Back in Dec. 2022, while he was running for Republican National Committee (RNC) chair, Lindell argued in exclusive comments to PJ Media that securing our elections should be Republicans’ top priority. “You have to fix that first, or you’re wasting your time,” he told me. He also said, “We have to save the Republican Party.”

While Lindell’s allegations don’t sit well with many journalists and politicians across the political spectrum, his message could appeal to grassroots American voters. Indeed, a January Rasmussen poll showed that more Republicans wanted Mike Lindell for RNC chair than wanted any other candidate. In April, another Rasmussen Reports poll found that 51% of all likely U.S. voters believe it is likely that cheating had an impact on the results of the 2020 election.