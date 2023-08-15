EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Mike Davis Calls Trump Indictments ‘Destructive Attacks’ on America

Article III Project founder and president Mike Davis, a Republican legal expert, told PJ Media that the indictments of Donald Trump are “dangerous and destructive attacks” on America, following the newest Trump indictment Monday.

Former President Trump was indicted for the fourth time on Aug. 14 by the Fulton County Superior Court under District Attorney Fani Willis. Trump and 18 other individuals, including Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Jeff Clark, are charged with allegedly interfering with the 2020 presidential election, as PJ Media’s Chris Queen and Paula Bolyard reported. Trump said the indictment is part of the “Witch Hunt” against him on TruthSocial. Mike Davis also slammed the indictment in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

”This indictment from Fani Willis doesn’t even charge Trump with inciting the January 6th riot, nor does it allege, for example, Rudy Giuliani had the ‘real electors’ tied up in his trunk,” Davis remarked wryly. “In the latest rounds of Democrat lawfare, these political indictments, for nothing more than daring to question an election, are some of the most dangerous and destructive attacks imaginable on the American Republic.”

Controversy continues to mount as the fourth indictment of Trump draws more accusations of partisan election interference from some Republicans. This is especially true as the Department of Justice (DOJ) seems eager to ignore growing evidence implicating Joe and Hunter Biden in criminal activity.

Davis also released an official statement on Twitter, analyzing the Georgia indictment of Trump from a legal and political standpoint.

“Fani Willis, another partisan Democrat prosecutor in another Democrat hellhole, announced the Democrats’ fourth (crime-free) indictment of President Trump,” Davis began. “Like her press conference, Fani Willis’ indictment of Trump is loud, long, and lawless. It is part of the Democrats’ law-fare campaign against Trump–by Alvin Bragg, Jack Smith, Tish James, and now Fani Willis–because Democrats fear they cannot beat Trump on November 5, 2024.”

PJ Media recently published a series of exclusives on allegations of Jack Smith’s previous prosecutorial misconduct.

“Like Jack Smith’s second Trump indictment, Fani Willis indicted Trump for the non-crimes of objecting to a presidential election (allowed by the Electoral Count Act of 1887) and twisting political arms (allowed by the First Amendment),” Davis continued.

He accused DA Willis of election interference.

“This indictment—30 months after Trump left office—and Fani Willis’ demand for an impossibly quick trial are brazenly timed to interfere in the 2024 presidential election, just like the first three Democrat indictments of Trump,” asserted Davis. “Democrats would rather have Trump die in prison than face him on November 5, 2024. This is republic-ending election interference.”

“House Republicans must immediately open an impeachment inquiry on President Biden (for his corruption) and Attorney General Merrick Garland (for his cover-up),” he advised. “And House Republicans must cut off all federal funding to Jack Smith, New York City, and Atlanta, if this unprecedented Democrat election interference doesn’t pause until after the 2024 presidential election.

Davis concluded by insisting that U.S. voters should get to judge Trump in the 2024 election, rather than Democrat judges and officials. “The American people — not Democrat prosecutors, Democrat judges, and Democrat juries in the Democrat hellholes of New York, D.C., and Atlanta — get to pick our next president,” he stated.