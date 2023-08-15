A Painful Reality We Must Face About the Trump Indictments

As has been long expected, Donald Trump was once again indicted Monday evening as part of the Georgia election interference case. Once again, we have a left-wing prosecutor with a partisan reputation and a record of questionable behavior.

The process of “getting Trump” has been in the works ever since he left office. The goal has always been to prevent him from returning to the White House, and the cases have been so questionable that they naturally needed the most partisan of prosecutors to bend the law in order to get not one but four indictments, with a combined total of nearly 100 charges.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who started this indictment circus, is notorious for being weak on crime and has often downgraded felonies to misdemeanors. Yet, curiously, for Trump, he took a misdemeanor campaign-finance violation that typically results in paying a fine—just ask Hillary Clinton—and elevated it to a felony, then stacked multiple counts related to the same alleged violation to make Trump look like a repeat offender. While it seems impossible that such an abuse of the legal system could happen, it makes sense knowing that Bragg is a George Soros-funded district attorney who literally campaigned on going after Trump.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has indicted Trump twice, once in the classified documents case and again for questioning the results of the 2020 election, is no better. In fact, he was certainly handpicked for this job by Attorney General Merrick Garland because he has a record of partisan prosecutions. Of course, his record includes accusations of prosecutorial misconduct, going to great lengths to distort the law to go after Republicans while failing to achieve convictions of Democrats.

And finally, we have District Attorney Fani Willis, who has indicted Trump in Georgia over allegations of election interference. Like Alvin Bragg, she is a partisan leftist who campaigned on getting Trump. Like Jack Smith, she has a dubious record in court.

Yet, for all the reasons we can dismiss these indictments and the stacked-up charges as being partisan abuses of justice, the reality is that these indictments can’t be ignored. Trump can fundraise off of these indictments today, and he’ll probably get another boost in the polls, but next year, he’ll have to show up in court to fight these bogus charges.

Trump may get a few legal victories along the way. Some charges may be dropped, and he could potentially succeed in getting a change in venue in certain cases (though not likely). But in the end, we have four different cases with dozens of charges. Can he beat some or most? Sure. Can he beat them all? It’s hard enough to have faith in one jury in a deep-blue jurisdiction. But four? One could only dream of being so lucky. A conviction, no matter how unjust, is extremely likely.

Would it be devastating for our country? You bet it would. Do the Democrats care? No, they don’t. They’ve been after Trump from the beginning, wanting desperately to punish him for the crime of defeating Hillary Clinton and for questioning the results of an election—something only they are allowed to do.

Our nation is in a very fragile state. Democrats are abusing their power left and right and show no signs of being reined in. They would destroy this country to win. Heck, they’ve been doing it for years.