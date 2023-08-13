The Biden DOJ's New Dirty Trick to Protect Hunter

Last month, Hunter Biden went to federal court with the intention of entering a guilty plea as part of a plea deal that would keep him out of jail. However, Judge Maryellen Noreika didn’t approve it over concerns about its constitutionality, and the deal collapsed.

Prosecutors were given an opportunity to negotiate another deal. However, on Friday, it was revealed that no agreement had been made and the case was officially headed to trial. The Department of Justice moved quickly and announced its intention to voluntarily dismiss two tax charges against Hunter Biden without prejudice. The purpose behind this move is to refile the charges either in the Central District of California or in Washington, D.C., rather than proceeding in Delaware.

Why would they do this? These two venues not only have Joe Biden-appointed U.S. Attorneys, but are also more likely to have a sympathetic judge oversee the case. Thus, Hunter Biden could potentially score another sweetheart plea deal similar to the one Noreika rejected. E. Martin Estrada, the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, is a donor to Biden and Kamala Harris’s campaigns, served on the board of a left-wing legal organization, and previously refused to file charges against Hunter Biden in 2022. It sure sounds like a good venue for Hunter to get a sweet new plea deal.

Under the original deal, Hunter was to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to his failure to pay millions in federal taxes. Additionally, he was set to agree to a pre-trial diversion arrangement concerning his firearm offense. In exchange for this, he would have received two years probation and no jail time. The agreement would also have granted Hunter substantial immunity, safeguarding him against potential charges under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Hunter Biden reportedly underreported his income during the 2010s in an effort to avoid paying roughly $1.2 million in income taxes.

“Biden’s DOJ wants to dismiss the charges against Hunter, supposedly to refile them elsewhere, no doubt before some liberal judge who will rubber-stamp a sweetheart deal,” Cotton wrote on Twitter. “Remember, when Biden’s DOJ and Hunter’s lawyers meet, they’re not negotiating. They’re conspiring.”

Do you think the Department of Justice would make such a move for anyone else? Of course not. The DOJ is desperately trying to protect Hunter Biden because doing so protects Joe Biden. Clearly, there’s no trick too dirty for them to attempt.