Is This Why Joe Biden Will Drop Out of the Race?

While campaigning for president, Joe Biden adamantly denied any involvement in his son Hunter’s business dealings. By Biden’s own words, he was careful to keep Hunter’s foreign business deals separate so as not to give the impression of impropriety that could raise questions.

But he can’t do that anymore. The amount of damning evidence that has come out has made that impossible, and now, a large majority of Americans believe Joe Biden and his son Hunter broke the law by selling foreign influence.

“Fully 63 percent of voters say the president breached the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which obliges people to declare foreign interests, when he served as vice president and his son worked with the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma,” reports the Daily Mail. “Another 29 percent said they did not believe Biden, a Democrat, had broken the rules, and 8 percent were not sure. Republican voters overwhelmingly said Biden had committed wrongdoing, as did 38 percent of Democrats.”

The poll was conducted after bombshell testimony from Hunter’s former business partner, Devon Archer, which House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer called a “huge step toward implicating Joe Biden” in violating FARA via his involvement in Hunter’s dealings with Burisma. Archer testified that Joe Biden not only sat in on at least 20 calls with Hunter’s foreign business associates via speakerphone but that he also was present for in-person dinner meetings.

Poll respondents strongly believed in Hunter Biden’s guilt. A whopping 69% believed that Hunter had violated FARA regulations by acting as a representative for a Chinese energy company without properly registering as a foreign agent. Only 18% disagreed and 13% were unsure. Nearly half of Democrats believe Hunter is at fault.

This is a tough situation for Joe Biden. There’s more than a year to go before the presidential election, and his son is now likely to face trial for tax evasion and federal gun charges, and now a special counsel has been appointed in the case. While the special counsel may be a clever ploy to obstruct the House Oversight Committee’s investigations, there’s no doubt that the Biden family’s dirty laundry is going to be aired out publicly for the next fifteen months — particularly troublesome for Biden when most Americans are already convinced that he’s guilty of peddling influence.

Making matters worse for Biden have been recent polls showing Trump beating him by a fairly health margin along with lingering questions about his advanced age and poor physical and mental health. While the White House does its best to control Biden’s public image, as the recent collapse of Hunter’s plea deal showed, they can’t control the situation with the first son. This means that the risk of even more damaging information coming to light during the campaign remains very high.

I would not be surprised if insiders are pushing Biden to drop out of the 2024 election. They’d be stupid not to.