The Fight for Arizona: Will Kari Lake and Blake Masters Prevail?

Check back throughout the evening for updates about these important races in Arizona. Up-to-the-minute results powered by DDHQ are below. For all races across the U.S., click here.

Arizona has multiple key races to keep an eye on tonight. Donald Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) has become a rising star in the MAGA movement and perhaps the most high-profile Republican candidate in an election cycle full of high-stakes races. Lake is running against Democrat and current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who was implicated in the 2020 election fraud scandal.

Lake’s ability to troll her opposition — for instance, by writing a thank-you to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for campaigning against her and thus increasing her campaign donations — and her hardcore MAGA stances have infuriated the left. A new Media Research Center study found that 100% of evening broadcast coverage of Lake on NBC, CBS, and ABC was negative. Yet as of Nov. 1, a Phillips Academy poll showed Lake with an 11-point lead over Hobbs (53%–42%), including a strong lead among non-affiliated voters.

Trump-endorsed Republican Blake Masters is challenging Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly in the Arizona U.S. Senate race. Masters, like Lake, has stirred up the media with his MAGA policies and stances, including support for reinstatement with backpay of fired unvaccinated military. Though initially trailing Kelly, Masters surged in the polls, partly due to a strong debate performance; the final Emerson College Polling survey showed Masters barely ahead of Kelly, with Masters at 48% and Kelly at 47%.

A couple of other races in Arizona have garnered some international attention too, as the Republican candidates received support from Trump, Lake, and Masters. Former Army Reserve intelligence officer Abe Hamadeh (R) is challenging Kris Hayes (D) in the Arizona attorney general race. Trump-endorsed Hamadeh has taken a strong stance on election integrity and voter fraud. A mid-October poll from Arizona’s Family/Highground showed Hamadeh leading in his race by five points.

State Rep. Mark Finchem (R-11) is facing off with former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes (D) in the Arizona secretary of state race. A CDMedia Big Data Poll reposted by Finchem’s campaign in early October showed Finchem with a narrow 45% lead over Fontes’s 42.5%.

This means that heading into Election Day, all the members of what Lake’s “War Room” called the Republican “Fantastic Four” are projected to win their races.