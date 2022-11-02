Blake Masters Says Unvaxxed Forced Out of Military Should Be Reinstated, Receive Backpay

Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters reiterated his belief that U.S. service members who were forced out of the military for being unvaccinated should be reinstated in their jobs and receive backpay.

COVID-19 vaccines remain emergency use authorized (EUA) rather than FDA-approved, but that didn’t stop multiple branches of the U.S. military from forcing out unvaccinated service members. Because apparently military readiness involves taking a non-approved vaccine with many potential severe side effects?

Masters retweeted a quote of his. ”Our military is not a social experiment,” he said. “In fact, anybody who was forced out of the military for not taking the Covid vaccine should be offered their job back with back pay and interest.”

Masters is not alone in thinking unvaccinated Americans who lost their jobs should receive compensation. The New York Supreme Court ruled last week that workers fired by the state for refusing the COVID-19 vaccines would be reinstated in their jobs and receive backpay. The court said “being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting COVID-19.”

MAGA candidate Masters has been gaining on his Democrat opponent Mark Kelly. Even leftist think tank Data for Progress’s October poll showed Masters tied with Kelly.