Leftist Think Tank's Poll: Blake Masters and Mark Kelly Are Tied

Republican Blake Masters is tied with Democrat Mark Kelly in their Senate race, according to a recent poll from leftist think tank Data for Progress. So even a think tank on the left sees the high-profile Arizona Senate race as a dead heat.

Data for Progress describes itself as “the think tank for the future of progressivism.” In the case of its Oct. 11-17 poll, the progress the think tank identified seems to be Masters’. Despite being attacked or undermined by fellow Republicans and Democrats alike, MAGA candidate Masters is gaining on Mark Kelly. Forty-seven percent of the poll respondents said they would vote for Masters if “the 2022 election for U.S. Senator from Arizona was held tomorrow,” while an equal 47% of respondents said they would vote for Kelly. Data for Progress’ results showed 50% of independents supporting Kelly and 40% of independents supporting Masters.

Kelly outraised Masters by more than $60 million as of late September, according to Breitbart.

Masters wasn’t the only Republican who made a good showing among Data for Progress’s poll respondents. Fifty percent of poll respondents said they would vote for Republican Kari Lake for governor of Arizona, while only 46% said they would vote for Democrat Katie Hobbs. Forty-nine percent of the poll’s respondents said they had a “favorable” view of Donald Trump, versus 42% who said the same of Joe Biden. One wonders how pleased Data for Progress was with its poll results, considering how leftist progressives vilify Trump.

The poll also showed that 37% of Latinos would vote for Masters and 43% of Latinos would vote for Lake. Respondents said their greatest issue of concern was “Addressing economic conditions, like inflation and the cost of food and gas.” Only 17% responded that their big issue was “Protecting access to legal and safe abortions,” even though Democrats have been trying to inspire voter turnout for their party by pushing the abortion issue.

Data for Progress conducted the poll of 893 likely voters in Arizona, conducted in both Spanish and English, with a margin of error of ±3 percentage points.