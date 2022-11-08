All Voting Machines Down in Mercer County, NJ

Election irregularities have been reported across Maricopa County, Arizona, and now all voting machines are also reportedly down in Mercer County, New Jersey. Because elections have never been more safe and secure.

Action News on 6abc tweeted, “#BREAKING All voting machines are down in each district across Mercer County, New Jersey, according to officials. Voters can still vote using a standard ballot at their polling locations.”

#BREAKING All voting machines are down in each district across Mercer County, New Jersey, according to officials. Voters can still vote using a standard ballot at their polling locations. https://t.co/1goCNonqSZ pic.twitter.com/UIbclLD96F — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) November 8, 2022

6abc’s article said, “More than a quarter of the state’s [NJ] House seats are considered competitive.” Machine malfunctions wouldn’t by any chance help stem a potential red wave, would they?

Related: Welcome to Election Day 2022: Yes, Your Vote Absolutely Does Matter. Now, No Excuses — Get Out There and VOTE

Mercer County posted on Facebook this morning, “The Board of Elections has advised the county of issues with voting machines. Poll workers will be on hand to walk voters through the process. The board is working with Dominion, the machine maker, to resolve the issue.” You might remember Dominion from the highly irregular 2020 election.

Mercer County has not provided any updates as of this writing.