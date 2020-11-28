CLAIM: Dominion Exec Bragged That He Made Sure 'Trump Is Not Gonna Win' on Conference Call

Joe Oltman, the founder of FEC (Faith Education Commerce) United founder, spoke to OAN about how he participated in a September 27, 2020 conference with members of Antifa, and allegedly made a bombshell discovery about a key member of the leadership of Dominion Voting Systems.

According to Oltman, he heard that “Eric” from Dominion was allegedly a part of the call and would be speaking.

Oltman says that while “What are we gonna do if f***ing Trump wins?”

Oltman paraphrased Coomer’s alleged response: “Don’t worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made f***ing sure of that!”

Snopes currently rates these allegations as “Unproven,” explaining that they “don’t know whether Oltmann’s allegations against Coomer are accurate or not.” Evidence presented by Oltman so far, such as social media posts allegedly belonging to Coomer, do not prove or disprove the key allegation made by Oltman, that Coomer bragged about rigging the election. Snopes concedes that despite this it “doesn’t necessarily mean Oltmann’s claim is false, it just means it is so far not supported by any publicly available evidence beyond his verbal account.” However, Snopes does add yet another caveat: “It’s also not clear whether Coomer’s alleged remarks if they did take place, were made in earnest, and therefore whether they should be interpreted as proof of election meddling … even if Coomer made the comment in earnest, he might have been lying, either to impress others on the call, to exaggerate his power and influence, or for some other reason.”

As of right now, there is no proof that the person on the call was Eric Coomer of Dominion, or that he made the statement. Conference calls involving a large number of participants may have recordings, but, so far, no recording has surfaced, and Oltman’s claims are, at this point, hearsay, especially without other witnesses who participated on the call verifying the statements.

Oltman was apparently banned from Twitter soon after he first went public with his allegations. But, without a recording of the conference call to, first, verify the comments were even said, and secondly, verify who said them, there isn’t much to go on here. If Oltman recorded the call, he needs to release the audio. Without audio to prove the foundation of his claim, these allegations will go nowhere.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis