News & Politics

Is Football Legend Tom Brady Retiring From the NFL? Here's What We Know

By Cameron Arcand Jan 29, 2022 4:56 PM ET
AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may be retiring from football after 22 seasons, but conflicting news reports are creating both confusion and skepticism.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington originally broke the story earlier today, with unnamed sources telling the reporters that the football great was going to announce his departure from the National Football League.

“Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me,” he tweeted.

Then, Brady’s company TB12 Sports put out a tweet about the 44-year-old’s career, which was primarily spent with the New England Patriots.

“7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady,” the tweet said, according to the Associated Press. The outlet did not include the fact that the tweet is now deleted.

Moments later, Schefter posted a statement from Brady’s agent, Don Yee, that appears to show frustration with the reports.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy,” Yee said in a text message, according to Schefter. “He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Bally Sports reporter Michael Silver then tweeted at 4 p.m. ET that Brady “has not yet made a final decision on retirement.”

Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady’s process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB.

KRON4 in San Francisco also issued a conflicting report from ESPN, as Tom Brady Sr. reportedly told the outlet that news of his son’s retirement is false.

“JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it,” journalist Kylen Mills tweeted.

Related: Serial Winner Tom Brady Launches Apparel Brand

Could this be a situation similar to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement announcement earlier this week, which was leaked before Breyer wanted it to become public knowledge? Possibly.

This is an important reminder that even major media outlets can release details that are premature or incorrect. The full truth will not be known until Brady himself confirms or denies these reports.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand is a PJ Media contributor based in Phoenix, Arizona. He was raised in Southern California, where he discovered his passion for communication in grade school. Cameron started the political blog YoungNotStupid.com in 2017 as a school project. He has interviewed many notable people including media personality Dave Rubin, President Reagan's former personal assistant Peggy Grande, and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. His other bylines include The Western Journal, The Daily Caller, and The Washington Examiner. In addition, Cameron has appeared on numerous television and radio networks, such as Fox 5 Washington D.C. and One America News.
Tags: SPORTS AMERICA
TRENDING
Editor's Choice