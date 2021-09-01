Why Is Wendy Davis Suing This Texas Latino Navy Veteran?

Remember this?

That’s the infamous Texas Biden bus incident in October 2020. The media reported it at the time as Texas Trump supporters trying to run a Biden-Harris campaign bus off the road as it drove along I-35 in central Texas.

But if you watch the video above, the opposite appears to be the case. The white SUV trailing the bus appears to strike the black truck first.

The black truck was driven by Eliazar “Cisco” Cisneros, a 12-year veteran of the United States Navy and an ardent Trump supporter. I recently spoke with Cisneros and learned that Wendy Davis is suing him over this incident.

Yes, the same Wendy Davis who wore pink shoes while filibustering the Texas legislature in favor of radical abortion practices several years ago. She was a Democrat state senator at the time. She eventually ran for governor, lost badly, and was running for Congress in 2020 when the above incident occurred. She was on the bus, but she wasn’t driving it and was not injured.

But she’s part of a lawsuit against Cisneros and others.

In fact, Davis, the two drivers of the Biden-Harris bus, and the driver of the white SUV that’s seen in the video are all suing Cisneros. According to him they have brought in a dozen lawyers, mostly from blue states, to handle the case.

Recommended: Carli Lloyd Stands Alone

During the incident in question, Cisneros says it was he who was fearing for his life, because the white SUV with California plates tried to run him off the road. Video evidence seems to back that up.

“They were scary, man,” he told me. “They were trying to run us off the road!”

He says the police have been no help. He and his group were not sure where they were along the interstate, which stretches north and south through central Texas, other than that they were somewhere between San Antonio and Austin. They used videos they captured of the incident to determine that they were in New Braunfels, so they called the local police department. After confusion over jurisdiction was settled, Cisneros says the New Braunfels Police Department told him they could not help because the incident was not reported the day it happened. It was reported one day after it happened.

Related: This Ridiculous Headline Proves the New York Times Knows Nothing About Anything

Davis is suing Cisneros and his associates under the 1871 Ku Klux Acts, which appears to make very little sense. One of the acts prohibits people from gathering up “or to go in disguise upon the public highways, or upon the premises of another” to disenfranchise voters. But there was no vote taking place that day. The bus was traveling between rallies. Cisneros’s group was not officially representing the Trump campaign or any political party but were literally flying pro-Trump and anti-Biden flags from their vehicles; they were not in disguise. The Republican-enacted Reconstruction-era set of laws, also known as the Enforcement Acts, was built to go after the Ku Klux Klan, then a terrorist wing of the Democratic Party. It was successful; the Klan all but disappeared until President Woodrow Wilson (D) gave them new credibility while he was in the White House.

Cisneros says the expense of the lawsuit is breaking him financially, and he is receiving death threats multiple times per week from leftist activists. That has gotten so bad that he has had to leave his home. He has retained some of the best legal representation available in Texas, former Rep. Quico Canseco. Canseco has filed a motion to get the case tossed out of court, but should that motion be granted, Cisneros says Davis and her team are expected to appeal. That will create additional expenses, as the case could go all the way up to the Texas Supreme Court. He has a GiveSendGo to help defray the costs.

Davis eventually lost that race for Congress.