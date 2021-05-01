Biden's Pentagon Denies Veterans Biker Group a Parking Permit for Memorial Day Event - First Time in 32 Years

ABC-7 News in Washington reports the Biden administration has found yet another use for the COVID pandemic.

In South Dakota, Biden’s unity-branded administration is using the pandemic to cancel 4th of July fireworks at Mt. Rushmore. The fact that the pandemic was worse last year, Mt. Rushmore fireworks went forward, and there wasn’t a single case of COVID linked to that event is immaterial.

In the nation’s constitutional capital, which Biden wants to turn into its own state on a par with Texas despite the fact it has fewer people than Austin, Biden’s woke Pentagon has denied AMVETS a parking permit for their Memorial Day ride through the city they put their lives on the line to defend.

COVID is of course the handy excuse.

The Pentagon released the following statement on Friday, leaving the group little time to prepare for an alternative and burying bad news on the weekend:

Unfortunately, the department has disapproved AMVETS permit request. The department took into careful consideration all aspects of AMVETS request, to include the current Health Protection Condition status on the Pentagon Reservation; substantial community transmission of COVID-19 in Arlington County, Virginia; number of Americans fully vaccinated across the nation; nature of this event with its decreased ability to maintain physical distance; and large crowds in one location for an extended period of time. This event draws national attention and participation; therefore the risk of exposure from participants from other communities extends well beyond the National Capital Region.

If COVID-19 conditions permit, the department would gladly consider supporting a future event request from AMVETS, potentially as soon as this Labor Day weekend.

The department looks forward to supporting future events with AMVETS, and as always, we appreciate AMVETS’ support of our veterans, their families, and their communities, including promoting better awareness of veterans’ issues, as well as AMVETS continued support for our missing-in-action service members.

COVID is improving, more of us are vaccinated, life is returning to normal in much of the United States. That doesn’t seem to have influenced the Pentagon’s decision.

The permit denial is actually a revocation, and it comes as much of the rest of the capital is reopening.

The Pentagon continues to decline the I-Team’s request for an on-camera interview. It did admit it revoked a parking permit for AmVets after approving it in March. The Pentagon’s denial comes on the heels of the Smithsonian announcing last week that it will reopen eight of its facilities to the public in May, starting with the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly on Wednesday, May 5. Additional museums and the National Zoo will open Friday, May 14, and Friday, May 21. Also on Friday, the United States Holocaust Museum announced that it plans to reopen on Monday, May 17 with reduced visitation, required face coverings, temperature checks, social distancing, and other safety measures.

Veterans are obviously being singled out for denial of service here.

A simple solution presents itself: AMVETS should simply identify as antifa and reapply for the permit. Biden will pretend they don’t exist and no law enforcement agency in any blue city will be empowered by their Democrat politicians to stop the march. Easy peasy.

Sun Tzu wrote, “If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.” Know him. Know how he thinks. Thwart him.

They should’ve done so as soon as Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election.

For almost a year the organizers of Rolling To Remember have been waiting for the Pentagon to sign off on a parking permit for a Memorial Day weekend event that will bring in thousands of veterans and their motorcycles to the District. Two weeks ago, the 7News I-Team reported the U.S. Defense Department was holding up what seems to be a simple decision to allow or deny thousands of military veterans to use its parking lot for a staging area for Rolling To Remember. It’s the same parking lot the huge event has been using for the past 32 years.

American traditions don’t matter to Biden’s administration or its woke generals. COVID is the catch-all they’ve used to keep church congregations separate, release thousands of criminals from prison, threaten to cancel America’s birthday, and now deny veterans who want to honor our war dead something as simple as a parking permit.

As a veteran, I never thought I’d come to suspect the Pentagon’s devotion to our nation. I literally never thought I’d see the day. But in just 100 days Biden has ushered in quite a bit of change. It’s all absolutely awful, but it’s change.

Prediction: The Pentagon will back down after blowback. But if that happens, no one should forget its initial decision. Denying veterans is Joe Biden and SecDef Lloyd Austin’s gut call. They want Rolling to Remember and anything else that celebrates America forgotten. Change my mind.