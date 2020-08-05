VIDEO - Watch a Pickup Driver Dispense Street Justice to a Rioter's Bike

The following apparently happened in Portland. Or Seattle. Does it matter? Both cities are led by antifa mayors and city councils, which has led to their streets becoming war zones for about two months. Leadership matters, and neither city has any in its elected positions.

As the video below opens, the rioters are shining industrial lasers at drivers’ eyes as they converge on the truck. The use of lasers can blind the drivers, and it constitutes assault. Portland rioters, perhaps the very same ones in this video, have at least temporarily blinded several federal officers who were protecting the federal courthouse which the rioters repeatedly attacked and attempted to burn down.

Shining lasers in people’s eyes is also cowardly, but these are commie rats. Being cowards is their thing.

Individual Americans’ responses to these rats matter, too. If a crowd of them manages to surround your vehicle, very bad things can happen.

One of the rats pulls a stunt he seems to think will go well. He plops a scooter bike into the path of the pickup truck, counting on the driver in the soon-to-be surrounded vehicle to respect the bike, which is now forming an illegal barrier in a public street.

Just watch the rest and enjoy.

The silent majority is officially PISSED OFF!!! Play stupid games win stupid prizes!!!! pic.twitter.com/bGTpmt9Cd6 — 𝑴𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆 6.0 Just say no to GOGGLES🙄 (@TrumpRulzz) August 5, 2020

This is my favorite so far of the genre 😂 https://t.co/b7sJxeN1fC — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 5, 2020

The alternative is stop your vehicle and be surrounded by a group of people with masks and helmets that have been destroying property for 2 months. I'm going right thru. — Vinny920 (@Vinny9201) August 5, 2020

Exactly. It's an act of self defense. — Ricky (@ricky42481) August 5, 2020

I would really, really like to hear how the motorcycle owner explains the damage to his insurance. — Mr. Holga (@MrHolga) August 5, 2020

