Emmy-Winning Performance? New York's Reported COVID Deaths Don't Match CDC Numbers

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) seems to have a poor relationship with honesty and the truth when it comes to how he has handled the COVID pandemic.

Yesterday, news broke that a top Cuomo aide admitted lying about the state’s COVID nursing home deaths because they didn’t want the federal prosecutors to find out.

Twitter user @PoliticalMath last night noted a further problem with New York’s poor record of disclosing accurate information. New York State’s reported COVID deaths don’t match up with the Center for Disease Control’s reported deaths in the state.

I know everyone is talking about New York hiding deaths from the federal government at the beginning of this crisis, but I really want to talk about why NY's self-reported numbers *even today* are wildly out of sync w/ the CDC's count — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 12, 2021

As of 2 days ago, there are 15 states whose self-reported COVID deaths don't exactly match the CDC's number for them For most of these states, you can chalk this up to different websites updating at different times. Nebraska: 8 death difference Oklahoma: 40 New York: 8,477 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 12, 2021

No other state is even close to this kind of discrepancy. This is 17X higher than the next biggest discrepancy, which is Florida But Florida has the opposite issue. Florida's state health department count is counting *more* COVID deaths than the CDC by 478 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 12, 2021

As @PoliticalMath further points out, “I don’t know why no one talks about this. New York is the only state that is monstrously out of sync with the CDC and it’s f’in weird. There is SOME story here. Something happened.”

The CDC website bears out his story; the CDC’s total NY COVID count is 45,106 deaths, while the NY State Dept. of Health lists their COVID deaths at 36,882. These figures are both updated as of 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

As many conservative commentators have repeatedly noted for months, Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic has been a complete failure and perhaps criminal. For reasons that defy logic, however, the mainstream media has shower Cuomo with praise, while they excoriate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But if you follow the data, the science, and the transparency, Gov. Cuomo certainly deserves a federal investigation of his conduct rather than an Emmy Award.