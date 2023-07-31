'I'm Unvaccinated' Book for Children Aims to Counter Pharmaceutical Propaganda

Over the past three years, the pharmaceutical industry’s propaganda aimed at children, disseminated through its proxies in the controlled corporate state media and captured government agencies, has intensified.

I have covered these campaigns extensively, the most egregious of which is, arguably, turning beloved Sesame Street icon Big Bird into a shill for the COVID-19 shots.

Granny Bird explains to Big Bird in the segment below that his “wing may hurt for a day or two” and he “might feel a bit tired” but it was all worth it because “COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to keep yourself, our friends and neighbors, and me safe and healthy.”

Elmo also got vaxxed to hell.

What no one ever told Elmo or Big Bird was that, as anthropomorphized children, their risk of serious injury or death from COVID-19 was so low as to be statistically insignificant. Pfizer certainly didn’t disclose that it knew its COVID-19 shot sickens infants as early as April 2021, well before Elmo and Big Bird got shot up, or that young people are especially at risk of suffering myocarditis (heart inflammation) after the injections.

Enter Dr. Shannon Kroner, a clinical psychologist who has penned a book titled, “I’m Unvaccinated and That’s OK!”

We followed author Dr. Shannon Kroner to a reading of her new book “I’m Unvaccinated and That’s OK”. Children LOVE this book. Buy it at https://t.co/0hx3TOALyi or anywhere books are sold. pic.twitter.com/JUxdjdPXsm — Del Bigtree (@delbigtree) July 20, 2023

Below is a synopsis of the book and the journey of its unvaccinated pediatric protagonist, Nicholas Novaks, via Dr. Shannon Kroner:

I’m Unvaccinated and That’s OK! is the story of an unvaccinated child named Nicholas Novaks, who shares the many reasons why his parents have chosen not to vaccinate him. Nicholas explains his parents’ personal concerns about vaccine injury, the importance of finding a doctor they can trust and openly speak with, the research they did before making this decision, and what life is like for an unvaccinated child who has an older, vaccine-injured sibling. Inspired by the personal stories of vaccine-injured children, which have been shared with Dr. Shannon Kroner over many years of working with special needs families, Dr. Kroner aims to raise awareness on the importance of vaccine choice* and the necessity of doing the research before making an important decision such as vaccination. Join Nicholas as he shares what it means to be an unvaccinated child in today’s world and why one’s personal choice regarding vaccination must always be respected.

*”My body, my choice,” right? The pro-abortion progressives should celebrate the message.

“Dr. Shannon Kroner has been courageous in her efforts to protect vaccine choice. Her book, I’m Unvaccinated and That’s Ok! pioneers a new genre of children’s books that aims at educating children about truth and freedom and prepares them for citizenship in democracy,” 2024 presidential candidate RFK Jr. said in a review of the book.

Frankly, in an ideal world, I would prefer that children be left alone to be children and not receive any education one way or the other on the merits or lack thereof of pharmaceutical products, sex, or other topics better suited for individuals with more life experience and fully developed frontal lobes.

But if children must be exposed to such topics at the preschool age, as is apparently the new norm, I would favor the likes of “I’m Unvaccinated and That’s OK!” over Big Bird getting injected with Pfizer products like mRNA shots that kids don’t need and that, in fact, are dangerous for their long-term health.