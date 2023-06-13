Corporate State Media Targets RFK Jr.'s Wife

Presumably to try to leverage the good standing of RFK Jr.’s wife Cheryl Hines with the cultural elites in Hollywood and create a little internal marital conflict in the process, the corporate state media has begun pumping out anti-RFK Jr. propaganda with a fresh angle.

From an article titled “Cheryl Hines Is Now an Anti-Vax Soldier for Her Husband, RFK Jr.,” via Jezebel (emphasis added):

Kennedy is running as a Democrat—despite doing many interviews on Breitbart and getting a book blurb from Tucker Carlson—and some voters may merely recognize his last name without knowing about his dangerous views. In any case, it’s not clear yet if his candidacy will increase the chances that Biden loses to a Republican, but it’s dangerous for platforming anti-vaccine sentiment, and Cheryl Hines has revealed herself to be an active and willing participant in that project.

Via Variety (emphasis added):

[Kennedy] spoke against 5G technology and surveillance and another suggesting “S.S.R.I.s and benzos and other drugs” are responsible for America’s ongoing gun violence and school shootings. In addition to the aforementioned claims, Kennedy has publicized his anti-vaccine views for many years. In 2016, Kennedy founded the World Mercury Project, a nonprofit that advocates against vaccines for children. “I see both sides of the vaccine situation,” Hines says in the new profile. “There’s one side that feels scared if they don’t get the vaccine, and there’s the side that feels scared if they do get the vaccine, because they’re not sure if the vaccine is safe. And I understand that.” “So if Bobby is standing up and saying, ‘Well, are we sure that they’re safe and every vaccine has been tested properly?’ That doesn’t seem too much to ask,” Hines continues. “That seems like the right question to be asking.” While Hines believes people are entitled to “make decisions about our body with a doctor, not with a politician”, she does not confirm or deny whether her beliefs on vaccines align with her husband’s stance.

Via the New York Times (emphasis added):

Ms. Hines, 57, has been in many spotlights during her three decades as a professional actress, most famously for her role as Larry David’s wife on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but this new one is different. After a lifetime of not being particularly political, she finds herself not only married to a man from a storied American political family, but also attached to his long-shot campaign for the highest office in the country. (Mr. Kennedy is the son of former United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.) And it seems clear he will need Ms. Hines, who is in the unique position of being more recognizable to some voters than her candidate husband, to help soften his image for those put off by his crusade against vaccines and history of promoting conspiracy theories, such as the false narrative that Bill Gates champions vaccines for financial gain… When asked twice if he would reject an endorsement from Mr. Jones, who lost a $1 billion lawsuit for repeatedly saying the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators in Newtown, Conn., was a government hoax, Mr. Kennedy did not respond. Mr. Kennedy said that he would “love to go on Steve Bannon’s show, but Cheryl just can’t bear that,” so he has not.

The New York Times is consistently diligent about running PR for Bill Gates. Does this have anything to do with Gates’ $319 million “donation” to corporate state media spread across multiple outlets, including the Newspaper of Record? Fact check: as I have cited elsewhere, the Bill Gates Foundation invested heavily in the Moderna mRNA injections.

You can see the common thrust of these articles: RFK Jr.’s positions are “dangerous” for reasons that aren’t clear (if he’s wrong on anything, the other candidates should be able to expose him in open debate; the answer in a free society to bad speech is more speech, not less), he’s basically Alex Jones (which in liberal speak means he’s basically Satan), he hates children and wants them to die, and his wife is complicit in his crimes against humanity. Unless she publicly denounces him, her good standing within Hollywood is in jeopardy.

I’d like to emphasize here a caveat that I made in a previous article about RFK Jr.: I don’t cosign to every policy position or opinion expressed by him or his surrogates.

My interest in him stems from my observation that he is open to being persuaded by good ideas and abandoning bad ones. He recently began, for instance, expressing skepticism of the globalist “climate change” agenda that actually is simply a new social control tool to limit carbon (human beings being comprised mainly of carbon themselves).

RFK Jr.: Climate Change Being Exploited to Push Totalitarianism https://t.co/9odziWR805 — Elena (@helen44767171) June 13, 2023

Also, the entire corporate state media employing the common dual strategy of ignoring and smearing piques my interest. If they hate what he has to say so much, I want to listen. Even if you don’t support him and never will, it’s worth exploring why the things he says are considered so “dangerous” by the corporate state power structure.