WATCH: Biden Administration Education Secretary Can't Answer What Color His Suit Is

At a recent House Education Committee hearing, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona refused to give any sort of answer whatsoever to basic questioning from GOP members.

For several minutes, Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) tried to wring answers out of the hostile witness, who consistently refused to provide any kind of answers to the questions asked, each time referring back to his rehearsed talking points to deflect.

At one point, it got so absurd that McClain asked him what color suit he was wearing, to which Cardona gave another canned response.

Via Washington Examiner:

“What color is your suit?” McClain asked the secretary after repeatedly asking Cardona if the department was complying with Freedom of Information Act requests of department records before the secretary ultimately said that they were. “I’d be happy to focus on…,” the secretary began to reply before McClain interrupted. “I’m just seeing if we can answer a question,” she said with a laugh.

“All I wanted from Secretary Cardona was a simple answer to a simple question to help our students in schools throughout this country. We learn in school the difference between yes and no, but apparently that’s too much to ask from the leader of the Education Department. Even if I had 10 more minutes with the secretary I still don’t think I would’ve gotten an answer from him on anything — and that’s why I asked about the color of his suit, which was yet another question he just couldn’t seem to answer,” McClain said of the event.

Every single Congressional hearing tends to go like this when a partisan bureaucrat is questioned by members of the opposing party. The member asks a straightforward question with a clear “yes” or “no” answer that the witness by all rights should be able to answer, yet they receive in return a nonsense word-salad reply. And then they just move on as if the whole spectacle is totally legitimate.

How are these people not prosecuted for obstruction? They are required by law to cooperate in their role as witnesses by answering all of the questions from Congress members — duly elected proxies for the People.

Here is Cardona dodging questions in the same hearing about his department’s support for racist critical race theory (CRT) advanced by the 1619 Project and racial demagogue Ibram X. Kendi.

“Secretary Cardona refused to answer any questions because there is no honest explanation for the Biden administration’s radical agenda. He’s clearly spent more time doing damage control for hearings than preparing our schools and children for success. The Biden administration would rather take away needy kids’ lunches than stand up to the radical transgender lobby,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) told the Washington Examiner.