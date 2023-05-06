Republican House Members Reportedly Thrilled About Tucker Carlson Firing

One might expect that a conservative firebrand — who is not only immensely popular with the party base but who also draws record numbers of liberal viewers into the fold — would be welcomed with open arms by Republicans who ostensibly want a “big tent” party.

But when electoral politics conflicts with their donors’ agenda, which includes perpetual war, the donors always win.

Via Axios:

Multiple House Republicans, speaking on the condition of anonymity, slammed the former Fox News host’s rhetoric on Vladimir Putin and Russian aggression, and said his inflammatory remarks on an array of issues often put them in a tough spot. “Tucker being gone makes my life easier with many things including Ukraine,” one GOP lawmaker said. “Though I think that somebody will own that space in a couple of weeks anyway.” A third lawmaker argued that Carlson “thrived on destroying Republicans … I say good riddance.”

These Swamp creatures are too cowardly to say any of this out loud in the light of day because they understand that they would overwhelmingly side with Carlson. Rather, they slink around in the background, whispering into Axios reporters’ ears on condition of anonymity.

But we can speculate who they might be, starting with Speaker McCarthy (sniveling weasel that he is, who sucks up to Trump and then plots against him behind his back).

Here McCarthy is recently pledging full-throated support for the war in Ukraine after pledging to pursue peace when vying for the Speakership:

Note McCarthy’s weird vocal aesthetic and non-verbal tics that are eerily reminiscent of Canada’s Justin Trudeau. These people must be groomed in the same finishing school.

McCarthy got the war profiteers’ call, and he took it because he’s a feckless cuck.

In the more august (read: establishment) Senate, institutional Republican fixtures like Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell are even more hostile to both Carlson personally and to Carlson’s politics more broadly.

These accounts dovetail with reporting from a couple of weeks ago, in the initial aftermath of the Carlson firing, which indicated that the Pentagon was also sublimely content with the purge of the lone critical voice in the corporate media.

Via Politico:

From maternity flight suits to diversity policies to Ukraine aid, the military was a favorite punching bag for Tucker Carlson. Now that he’s off the air, some Pentagon officials are quietly cheering his departure. Carlson’s criticism of Biden-era personnel policies appealed to many of the rank-and-file, which has a large bloc of conservative members. But at the upper levels of the Defense Department, news of Carlson’s firing from Fox News on Monday was met with delight and outright glee in some corners.

The donors always win.

The game is rigged.

Our representatives do not represent us.