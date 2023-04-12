Permanent Emergency: Corporate State Repackages Gun Violence as 'Public Health Crisis'

One family’s tragedy is the government’s opportunity to smuggle whatever the fashionable social engineering program du jour is into its remedy.

On the back of the recent Louisville mass shooting, MSNBC took the opportunity to reframe the ongoing mass shooting trend (which likely has multiple intersecting causes, not just one simple scapegoat) as a Public Health™ crisis.

To accomplish this, they enlisted the help of an “expert” — conditioned as we are to “trust the experts” — who appeared in a white medical coat to convey the authority with which he deems gun violence a “public health crisis.”

Why the white lab coat? Because it’s meant to stultify the viewer into compliance. White coats are meant to denote omniscient, unquestionable wisdom. One is reminded of the epilogue to Fight Club, in which the protagonist awakens in what appears to be a mental health facility and confuses the shrink in front of him for God:

I’ve met God across his long walnut desk with his diplomas hanging on the wall behind him, and God asks me, “Why?”

Why did I cause so much pain?

Didn’t I realize that each of us is a sacred, unique snowflake of special unique specialness?

Can’t I see how we’re all manifestations of love?

I look at God behind his desk, taking notes on a pad, but God’s got this all wrong.

We are not special.

We are not crap or trash, either.

We just are.

We just are, and what happens just happens.

And God says, “No, that’s not right.”

Yeah. Well. Whatever. You can’t teach God anything.

Anyway, this is not the first time the multinational corporate state has rolled out the gun-control-for-public-health narrative. Last year, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, admitted admirer of Chinese Communist Party rule in China, introduced a nationwide ban on handgun sales using the same public health rationale.

“These are actions that doctors… have been calling for for years. And we’re acting on their advice,” Trudeau announced. By “doctors,” of course, he means “public health bureaucrats,” who now are apparently in charge of gun control policy.

Biden echoed the same sentiment last year in the context of another mass shooting:

Recounting a visit to a New York trauma hospital, Biden said doctors showed him X-rays of gunshot wounds. “They said a .22-caliber bullet will lodge in the lung, and we can probably get it out — may be able to get it and save the life. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body,” Biden said. “So, the idea of these high-caliber weapons is, uh, there’s simply no rational basis for it in terms of self-protection, hunting,” Biden added. “Remember, the Constitution was never absolute.”

Public Health™ bureaucrats, you see, are now Constitutional scholars as well.

Exclusively for our VIPs: Will Dems Touting Gun Control Give up Their Armed Security?

Not a PJ Media VIP yet? Click here to sign up!

At one time, the corporate state introduced permanent emergencies to the public one at a time. We’ve come a long way since the post-9/11 War on Terror days.

We now have multiple permanent emergencies occurring simultaneously, each with its very own social control implications: gun violence, climate change, “domestic extremism,” the never-ending pandemic (and the next one Fauci promised is on the way), and the existential struggle for liberal democracy against populist authoritarians, just to name a few.

The intended effect is to keep the populations always on the defensive, terrified, and safely in the arms of the state, their one true protector, herded like simple animals into a single collectivized hive brain. Some have insightfully termed this phenomenon “mass formation psychosis.”