BREAKING: Multiple Fatalities After Mass Shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

According to NBC News, downtown Louisville was the site of multiple casualties on Monday morning as shots rang out and police rushed to the scene. Authorities warned of an “active aggressor” on the loose and advised the public to avoid the area. Early reports are that at least five people are dead and six injured.

“There is an active police situation downtown,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a statement. “Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted that he was on his way to the scene and asked for prayers for those impacted by the shooting. “LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties,” he wrote. “I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville.”

LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023

The incident took place in the heart of Kentucky’s largest city, with police cars, ambulances, and fire trucks flooding Main Street between North Floyd and North Preston Streets. The shooting occurred near Slugger Field, home of the Louisville Bats, a Cincinnati Reds triple-A affiliate.

This mass shooting comes just two weeks after another tragic shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville that claimed the lives of six people, including three young children, at the hands of a woman who identified as transgender.

Last week, a would-be mass shooter was arrested after threatening to shoot up local schools. The suspect was a 19-year-old male who claims to be a female. It is not clear at this point if the shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, is at all related to these incidents. The Associated Press reports the shooting took place at a bank, which suggests an unrelated motive for the shooting, unlike the transgender shooters, who targeted schools.

According to CNN, there are five confirmed fatalities, and the shooter is also confirmed dead, though the circumstances of the shooter’s death have not yet been released. Shots were exchanged between the shooter and police, and one police officer was reportedly shot.

This story is developing. Check back for further updates.