The 'Virality Project:' Federal Government Caught Red-Handed Censoring COVID-19 Truth

At this point, anyone with an open mind willing to honestly appraise the evidence understands that the Pubic Health™ authorities — aided and abetted by academia, big pharma, and the rest of the federal government — ran roughshod over the First Amendment with its “misinformation” jihad against COVID-19 truth.

Recent reporting from Matt Taibbi regarding the “Virality Project” — a self-described “coalition of research entities focused on detecting and mitigating the impact of false and misleading narratives related to COVID-19 vaccines” — via the Twitter Files simply adds to the mountain of proof.

1.TWITTER FILES #19

The Great Covid-19 Lie Machine

The New York Post summarizes Taibbi’s findings:

The latest Twitter Files installment focuses on Stanford University’s Virality Project, which federal agencies bankrolled to engage in “detecting and mitigating the impact of false and misleading narratives related to COVID-19 vaccines.” The Virality Project, partnering with other federal contractors, sent weekly “anti-vax disinformation” reports to Twitter and other social media companies. Mike Benz, president of the Foundation for Freedom Online, notes that the project was “deputized by [Homeland Security] to censor millions of . . . opinions . . . ab Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, whose lawsuit is shattering Biden administration coverups, described the program: Federal health officials in the Surgeon General’s Office, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Health and Human Services collaborated in a “censorship enterprise called the Virality Project, which procures the censorship of enormous quantities of First Amendment-protected speech.”

The greatest value it adds to the ongoing public conversation about COVID-19 censorship is that it debunks the common talking point that all of the censorship was directed for and by private entities such as social media platforms.

This has been an obvious lie since the start of the pandemic for many reasons, not least of which is that the government in this regard acts in lockstep with the corporate and social media companies to direct the narrative. This is why I refer to the consortium as the “corporate state” in which state and corporate interests converge and become inextricable.

Another valuable insight is the censorship of materials acknowledged even by the censors to be truthful, yet harmful to the official narrative. As Taibbi puts it:

Even in its final report, VP claimed it was misinformation to suggest the vaccine does not prevent transmission, or that governments are planning to introduce vaccine passports. Both things turned out to be true. The Virality Project was specifically not based on ‘assertions of fact,’ but public submission to authority, acceptance of narrative, and pronouncements by figures like Anthony Fauci. The project’s central/animating concept was, ‘You can’t handle the truth.’

This type of censorship is intended to combat a peculiar type of tyrannical contrivance called “malinformation,” which I have previously written about elsewhere and which describes, per the Council of Europe Information Disorder report, “truthful information used to harm… For inaccurate information, there is a scale of accuracy from false connection (a clickbait headline that is mismatched with its article’s content) to 100% fabricated information. ”

Whereas, at least in America, the truth was once an impenetrable defense against authoritarian censorship, even describing objective reality is not protected speech any longer.