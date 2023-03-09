UK Mandates Backyard Chicken Registration To Fight Bird Flu

First they came for the chickens

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a chicken

Then they came for the turkeys

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a turkey

Then they came for the cows

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a cow

Then they came for the hogs

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a hog

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me

—The Non-Prepper’s Lament

The UK government is suddenly very interested in what unauthorized chickens the techno-slaves under its stewardship might be harboring in their backyards.

Via The Guardian:

People in Great Britain who keep chickens in their back garden will have to register them with the government under proposed new rules to crack down on bird flu. While those who own 50 or more birds, such as chicken farmers, have to register their flock with the government, currently people who have birds for their own supply of eggs, or as pets, do not. Under the proposed new rules, being consulted on by government, bird owners would also be required to update their information on an annual basis. They would have to provide information including their contact details, the location of where the birds are kept and details of the species, number and their use.

A lot of the corporate state’s lazy propaganda is so transparent that it requires very little commentary to expose it for what it is.

But here goes anyway for the uninitiated: this is about social control. Independent populations with their own food sources are threats to the power structure. The obvious solution is to make them dependent.

In this context, that means getting everyone dependent on corporate Frankenfood (Bill Gates, not coincidentally, being now the largest farmland owner in the U.S.) so that once the digital ID control grid is in place, non-compliance means not eating.

People get cooperative quite fast when they are starving. Just ask Stalin or Mao.

“Never let a good crisis go to waste.” —Ruling class doctrine

The corporate media rolled out the bird flu narrative within the first few months, and initially, it was unclear exactly what social control fruits they were hoping to harvest from their newest terror campaign.

Now it seems control over the food supply — registering independent farming operations and creating a façade of fear around the meat industry — is one of the main benefits they hope to reap.