WATCH: Rainbow-Adorned Priest Delivers Woke Sermon: 'God Is Trans'

“God is gay. God is a lesbian. God is trans. God is gender non-binary,” the priest instructs his flock.

Why are churches becoming woke? pic.twitter.com/n1lgs7YcCu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 23, 2023

The benign message the gentleman is attempting to convey, in his own Social Justice™ way, is apparently some sort of New-Age airy abstraction that God is in everyone or whatever. “God is you, and you are God,” he says at one point. (Although I don’t think that’s theologically correct.)

But the manner in which he delivers that message is deliberately provocative by listing every sexual and ethnic identity he could think of as a descriptor for the divine sovereign.

This is your brain on Social Justice™. Subtlety, as evidenced by his rainbow surplice, is lost on these people. There is no sacred idea or concept they won’t subvert to insert their own worldly agenda.

But false prophets also arose among the people, just as there will also be false teachers among you, who will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the Master who bought them, bringing swift destruction upon themselves. Many will follow their sensuality, and because of them the way of the truth will be maligned; and in their greed they will exploit you with false words; their judgment from long ago is not idle, and their destruction is not asleep.

– 2 Peter 2:1-22

